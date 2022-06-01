2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched on June 16, design sketches released

Hyundai Venue has sold over 3 lakh units in the country since its inception, thanks to its modern look, well-appointed cabin, and several gearbox-engine combinations.

Hyundai Venue debuted in India in 2019 and rapidly became one of the country's best-selling subcompact SUVs. The Venue was the first automobile in India to be released with linked car technology, and this new feature propelled its sales. Hyundai Venue has sold over 3 lakh units in the country since its inception, thanks to its modern look, well-appointed cabin, and several gearbox-engine combinations.

However, after three years, the Venue is due to receive a mid-life update; Hyundai has stated that the Venue facelift would be launched in India on June 16th. However, the South Korean automaker has already revealed several official designs of the new Venue, giving us an excellent look at the future SUV.

According to the sketch, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will have the same silhouette as the current model. The SUV will also retain the split headlight design, but it will now be flanked by a new dark chrome radiator grille evocative of the new Tucson. There is also a new design for the alloy wheels, which should add to the new Venue being more current and elegant than before. The most noticeable alteration, though, is in the back. The new Hyundai Venue will include LED tail lights that are linked by a light strip.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched; From price to salient features, know it all