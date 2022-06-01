Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched on June 16, design sketches released

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Hyundai Venue has sold over 3 lakh units in the country since its inception, thanks to its modern look, well-appointed cabin, and several gearbox-engine combinations.

    Hyundai Venue debuted in India in 2019 and rapidly became one of the country's best-selling subcompact SUVs. The Venue was the first automobile in India to be released with linked car technology, and this new feature propelled its sales. Hyundai Venue has sold over 3 lakh units in the country since its inception, thanks to its modern look, well-appointed cabin, and several gearbox-engine combinations.

    Also Read | Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

    However, after three years, the Venue is due to receive a mid-life update; Hyundai has stated that the Venue facelift would be launched in India on June 16th. However, the South Korean automaker has already revealed several official designs of the new Venue, giving us an excellent look at the future SUV.

    According to the sketch, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will have the same silhouette as the current model. The SUV will also retain the split headlight design, but it will now be flanked by a new dark chrome radiator grille evocative of the new Tucson. There is also a new design for the alloy wheels, which should add to the new Venue being more current and elegant than before. The most noticeable alteration, though, is in the back. The new Hyundai Venue will include LED tail lights that are linked by a light strip.

    Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 launched; From price to salient features, know it all

    The inside of the new Venue is unlikely to alter significantly, but it may gain a larger touchscreen. Ventilated front seats are another new feature that we anticipate to see on the new Venue. This will be in addition to existing features like as the BlueLink communication suite, Arkamys sound system, electric sunroof, automatic air conditioning, wireless phone charging, driver rearview monitor, rear AC vents, rear parking camera, and so on.

    Also Read | Hyundai launches Creta SUV Knight Edition; From price to specs, know all about it

    The present engine options are anticipated to be retained in the 2022 Hyundai Venue. For comparison, the contemporary Hyundai Venue is available with a 1.2-litre naturally petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82 horsepower and 115 Nm and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Venue 10-litre turbo, on the other hand, produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, or an iMT unit. The Hyundai Venue diesel, on the other hand, features a six-speed manual transmission and 99 horsepower with 240 Nm.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cars two wheelers to become expensive from today Know new hiked rates of insurance premium gcw

    Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today; Know hiked rates of insurance premium

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023 will be longer than 4 meter models gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023, will be longer than 4-meter models

    Ford to ban sales manufacturing in Germany Here s why gcw

    Ford to ban sales, manufacturing in Germany; Here's why

    1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for USD 143 million becomes most expensive car gcw

    1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for $143 million, becomes most expensive car

    For Apple car iPhone maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project gcw

    For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    Recent Stories

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this RBA

    Why is SS Rajamouli upset with Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji? Read this

    NBA national basketball association: The New York Knicks point guard search-krn

    NBA: The New York Knicks point guard search

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers interested in OG Anunoby and Jerami Grant-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers interested in OG Anunoby and Jerami Grant

    Here is a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata hours before his death drb

    Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata, hours before his death

    football Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko snt

    Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon