2022 Hyundai Venue facelift to be launched on June 16, design sketches released
Hyundai Venue debuted in India in 2019 and rapidly became one of the country's best-selling subcompact SUVs. The Venue was the first automobile in India to be released with linked car technology, and this new feature propelled its sales. Hyundai Venue has sold over 3 lakh units in the country since its inception, thanks to its modern look, well-appointed cabin, and several gearbox-engine combinations.
However, after three years, the Venue is due to receive a mid-life update; Hyundai has stated that the Venue facelift would be launched in India on June 16th. However, the South Korean automaker has already revealed several official designs of the new Venue, giving us an excellent look at the future SUV.
According to the sketch, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will have the same silhouette as the current model. The SUV will also retain the split headlight design, but it will now be flanked by a new dark chrome radiator grille evocative of the new Tucson. There is also a new design for the alloy wheels, which should add to the new Venue being more current and elegant than before. The most noticeable alteration, though, is in the back. The new Hyundai Venue will include LED tail lights that are linked by a light strip.
The inside of the new Venue is unlikely to alter significantly, but it may gain a larger touchscreen. Ventilated front seats are another new feature that we anticipate to see on the new Venue. This will be in addition to existing features like as the BlueLink communication suite, Arkamys sound system, electric sunroof, automatic air conditioning, wireless phone charging, driver rearview monitor, rear AC vents, rear parking camera, and so on.
The present engine options are anticipated to be retained in the 2022 Hyundai Venue. For comparison, the contemporary Hyundai Venue is available with a 1.2-litre naturally petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre engine produces 82 horsepower and 115 Nm and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission. The Hyundai Venue 10-litre turbo, on the other hand, produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission, a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, or an iMT unit. The Hyundai Venue diesel, on the other hand, features a six-speed manual transmission and 99 horsepower with 240 Nm.