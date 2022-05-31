Land Rover Defender 130: 5 things you need to know before you book eight-seater SUV

The Defender 130 is the largest model in the lineup, featuring an 8-seater SUV and three rows of seats for full-sized people. The new 130 body design, like the Defender 90 and 110, takes its name from the original Defender family and is inspired by the longest model in the lineup.

Land Rover has unveiled the Land Rover Defender 130, which will replace the Defender 110 and Defender 90 at the top of the Defender lineup. The Defender 130 is the largest model in the lineup, featuring an 8-seater SUV and three rows of seats for full-sized people. The new 130 body design, like the Defender 90 and 110, takes its name from the original Defender family and is inspired by the longest model in the lineup. The New Defender 130 will be offered in HSE and X trim levels. As of now, there has been no confirmation of the SUV's arrival in India.

Know its length and wheelbase The Land Rover Defender 130 is designed similarly to the Land Rover 110, with the exception of greater rear overhangs. The Defender 130 has the same wheelbase as the Defender 110 (3,022 mm), but it is 340 mm longer to accommodate the third row of seats. This increased length, however, has lowered the SUV's departure angle when compared to the five-seater variant. As previously stated, the Defender 130 has the identical design as its five-seater sister but comes in a unique Sedona Red colour choice.

Interior and features New colour and material alternatives are used in the interior design. The most advanced linked technologies and chassis systems, such as a new, bigger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, standard Electronic Air Suspension, and Cabin Air Purification Plus, give the greatest support and comfort for modern off-road adventures. All Defender versions now include Keyless Entry, including the Defender 130, which has Approach Unlock and Automated Walkaway Lock. When the key fob is spotted approaching the car, it unlocks automatically after 1.5 metres. When exiting the vehicle, if the key fob is more than 1.5 metres away, the New Defender 130 will automatically lock.

Increased foot space Land Rover engineers have developed an astonishing interior space by shrink-wrapping internal packaging components around the body-in-white, maximising useable inside space while avoiding the requirement for a huge on-road footprint. Rows two and three passengers benefit from a modest stadium elevation for improved view. The row two seats move and fold forward to allow wide access to the third row, making it simple to enter.

20-inch alloy wheels to class shape Defender's classic shape has been gracefully expanded by 340 mm at the back to give increased inside room across all three rows while maintaining its unrivalled all-terrain capability. All Defender 130 models come standard with a panoramic sunroof, and all Defender 130s include a second sunroof above the third row. The rear LED lighting unit surrounds have been redesigned to retain the three distinct lines that characterise the Defender's side appearance as they ascend slightly towards the rear. Roof rails in Narvik Black are standard, and Defender's entire range of external accessories, including the Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban packs, are also available. Ceres Silver decoration can be seen on the bonnet louvres and side fenders of all Defender 130 variants, and is nicely complimented by 20-inch Bright Silver alloy wheels.