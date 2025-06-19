Image Credit : Freepik

For Geminis, the Sun's transit in Ardra Nakshatra may cause mental unrest. Since Ardra is related to Gemini and Rahu's influence increases confusion and anxiety, you might face confusion and indecision during this period. Avoid making important decisions, especially related to career and investments. Some disagreements may also arise in the family environment.

Remedy: Chant 'Om Ran Rahave Namah' 108 times every morning or evening in a quiet place.