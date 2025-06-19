Sun enters Rahu's star: Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius to face challenges
According to Drik Panchang, in 4 days, on June 22, 2025, the Sun will leave Mrigashira and enter Ardra Nakshatra.
the Sun is currently transiting in Mrigashira Nakshatra and will leave it in 4 days, i.e., on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 6:28 am, to enter Ardra Nakshatra. This transit is considered good in astrology. At the same time, the ruler of Ardra Nakshatra is Rahu.
For Geminis, the Sun's transit in Ardra Nakshatra may cause mental unrest. Since Ardra is related to Gemini and Rahu's influence increases confusion and anxiety, you might face confusion and indecision during this period. Avoid making important decisions, especially related to career and investments. Some disagreements may also arise in the family environment.
Remedy: Chant 'Om Ran Rahave Namah' 108 times every morning or evening in a quiet place.
Virgos may face obstacles at work during this Sun transit. Disagreements with colleagues or superiors are possible. You may not get the expected results for your hard work, leading to disappointment. Health-wise, stomach problems or lack of sleep may bother you. Pay special attention to your health and make every decision thoughtfully.
Remedy: On Saturday, take a blue flower and some black sesame seeds, circle it 7 times over your head, and leave it in flowing water or under an aak tree.
For Sagittarians, the Sun's transit in Ardra can create confusion in personal life. Mistrust or unnecessary arguments may arise in married life or love relationships. Rahu's influence can increase misunderstandings, leading to distance in relationships. Handle the situation calmly. Postpone any major decisions related to foreign travel or legal matters. Focusing on spiritual activities will be beneficial.
Remedy: On Tuesday or Saturday, take a lemon and a coconut, circle it 7 times over your head, and then release it into flowing water. Recite 'Durga Chalisa' or 'Rahu Kavach'.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.