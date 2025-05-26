Shani Dev's 4 favorite zodiac signs: Blessings of happiness and wealth
Lord Shani has four favorite zodiac signs, which always receive his benevolent gaze. Even during 'Sadhe Sati' and 'Dhaiya' periods, Shani rarely troubles these signs.
| Published : May 26 2025, 12:39 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Asianet News
Taurus is one of Shani Dev's favorites. Venus rules Taurus, and Venus and Shani have a friendly relationship. Thus, Shani Dev bestows auspicious results upon Taureans, granting success, prosperity, and career stability. This Shani Jayanti brings a divine gift for Taurus, potentially elevating their career status and prestige.
Image Credit : Freepik
Libra is Shani Dev's second favorite and his sign of exaltation. Libra's ruler, Venus, is friendly with Shani, benefiting Librans. Shani's influence brings career and business success. Even during Sadhe Sati and Dhaiya, they face fewer hardships due to Shani's grace.
Image Credit : Freepik
Capricorn, ruled by Shani, is his third favorite. Shani makes Capricorns hardworking and disciplined, bestowing all kinds of happiness. They achieve career success and experience less trouble during Sadhe Sati and Dhaiya, enjoying Shani's positive effects.
Image Credit : Freepik
Aquarius, Shani's own sign and Mooltrikona sign, is his fourth favorite. Shani makes Aquarians charitable and social. Shani in own sign grants life success, making them dedicated and hardworking. Aquarians enjoy Shani's special blessings, receiving wealth, prosperity, and success.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
