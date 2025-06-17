Prosperity Alert: Moon-Mars Conjunction Benefits 3 Zodiac Signs
When the Moon is in Capricorn, Mars transits through Dhanishta Nakshatra. See who benefits from this lunar transit.
Moon in Dhanishta Nakshatra: Cosmic Influence Today
Mars, the lord of planets, is considered the lord of Dhanishta Nakshatra, which is related to self-confidence, courage, leadership ability, power, and brother. The Moon is in Dhanishta today. In astrology, it is said that when the Moon crosses any zodiac sign or constellation, its effect is seen on the lives of all people.
Cancer
Cancer is considered one of the Moon's favorite zodiac signs, and its people will have more auspicious effects from the Moon's transit. This time too, the change in the Moon's movement will bring happiness to Cancerians. There are possibilities of financial progress in the horoscope of businessmen. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home and mental stress will be reduced. Employed people may get an offer letter from the desired company.
Capricorn
Capricorn is likely to get special benefits from the Moon's transit at this time. Also, the first fourteen phases of Dhanishta Nakshatra also fall in Capricorn. In such a situation, this transit of the Moon will have a double positive effect on Capricorns. The mind will be happy with the success of the business. People doing government jobs may be transferred to their desired location in June.
Aquarius
The first two phases of Dhanishta Nakshatra fall in Capricorn, the last two phases fall in Aquarius. In such a situation, this transit will have a slightly positive effect on the lives of Aquarians. Plans made to expand the business will be successful. Financial gains will start coming from old investments. The decision-making ability of young people will be strengthened. Spending time with siblings will increase the sweetness in relationships. If someone in the house is unwell, special care will need to be taken of them.