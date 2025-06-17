Image Credit : Asianet News

The first two phases of Dhanishta Nakshatra fall in Capricorn, the last two phases fall in Aquarius. In such a situation, this transit will have a slightly positive effect on the lives of Aquarians. Plans made to expand the business will be successful. Financial gains will start coming from old investments. The decision-making ability of young people will be strengthened. Spending time with siblings will increase the sweetness in relationships. If someone in the house is unwell, special care will need to be taken of them.