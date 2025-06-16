Image Credit : our own

Each day has 24 hours, typically with 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. However, due to sunrise and sunset variations, the duration of day and night can differ. In 2025, June 21st will have the longest daylight hours. On this day, sunrise will be around 5:24 AM, while sunset will be around 7:22 PM. These times may vary based on location. Compared to normal days, on June 21st, the sun's rays will fall on Earth for 14 to 16 hours, potentially benefiting certain zodiac signs.