Ketu Transit in Leo: Effects on Taurus, Libra, and Cancer
According to astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered shadow planets, often associated with challenges. Ketu, known for its malefic nature, doesn't always bring negative results. In certain situations, it can bestow favorable outcomes.
| Published : May 16 2025, 10:46 AM
On May 18, 2025, Ketu will transit into Leo. As a slow-moving planet, its transit effects, similar to Saturn's, are long-lasting. Ketu's journey in Leo will bring favorable results for Taurus, Libra, and Cancer.
Cancer: During this period, any undertaking by Cancer natives may be successful, especially in finances. There are opportunities for profits in business and investments. Those employed may see career advancement. The next year and a half could be a wonderful time.
Taurus: Ketu's transit will be financially beneficial for Taurus natives. Unexpected income sources may open up. There's a possibility of acquiring new possessions, vehicles, or property. Employed individuals might receive promotions or increments. This becomes a crucial phase for career growth.
Image Credit : Freepik
Libra: This Ketu transit brings luck to Libra natives. Long-pending tasks will reach completion. Investments yield profits, and career advancement opportunities arise. Social respect and reputation increase. This period marks a time of victories.
