Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was unveiled in the Chinese market as the latest foldable smartphone from Xiaomi. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup with a Summilux lens.

Xiaomi has unveiled its next-gen foldable and its first flip smartphone in China this month. After Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 6 series a few weeks ago, the business is now actively participating in the foldable market. With Xiaomi's foldables going by the Mix name, the Flip is a much-needed product on the market. Among other things, both devices come with flagship features and a camera system designed by Leica.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 And Xiaomi Mix Flip: Check out its features

An interior carbon fibre framework is added to the Mix 4, supposedly providing robustness without sacrificing weight. It has a water resistant IPX8 grade, which is first for a foldable Xiaomi device. A 6.56-inch LTPO OLED panel with variable refresh rate is included on the foldable. The primary display is a 7.98-inch panel with 3000 nit peak brightness and adaptive refresh rate capabilities. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. Both devices come pre-installed with HyperOS, and the cover display also has a 20MP front-facing camera.

A quad-rear camera array including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP portrait sensor, a 10MP periscope lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens powers the Fold 4's imaging capabilities. With its 5,100mAh battery, the foldable can be charged at 67W when connected and 50W when wireless.

The Mix Flip is an intriguing addition to Xiaomi's product range. Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip versions, it has greater use and functionality thanks to the huge 4.1-inch cover screen. With the same chipset configuration, you get top-notch performance. There are two 50MP cameras on the cover display. Lastly, a sizable 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired charging speed is included with the Flip.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 And Xiaomi Mix Flip: Check out its prices

The Mix Fold 4 is priced at CNY 8,999 (Rs 1.03 lakh approx) for the base 12GB + 256GB model, going up to CNY 10,999 (Rs 1.26 lakh approx) that gets you the 16GB + 1TB variant. The Mix Flip prices start from CNY 5,999 (Rs 59,000 approx) and you have three variants for the flip as well.

