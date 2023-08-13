Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14

    The wide availability of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 might be a concern among fans. Similar to previous Xiaomi Mix Fold phones, the new iteration will likely be limited to the Chinese market.

    Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi's next-gen folding smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival will officially launch on August 14. According to the firm, its future flagship model has a sophisticated design and Leica-tuned cameras. The device was released a few weeks after Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and before the Oppo Find N3's anticipated release. Additionally, OnePlus is anticipated to introduce the OnePlus Fold, the company's first folding phone, in the upcoming weeks.

    Lei Jun, the president and co-founder of Xiaomi, commented on the phone in an X (previously Twitter) post and promised that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will ensure that there are no feature gaps. "Being slim and light is not enough for foldable phones," he said. He added, "When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, defines a new standard for foldable display."

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera may get HUGE UPGRADE over Galaxy S23 Ultra

    The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has quad cameras on the rear, in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the previous-generation Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The official images posted on its social media pages indicate that a periscope-style camera with enhanced zooming capabilities will be included. A 1-inch wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera are possible additions to the camera system. As previously said, Leica has tweaked the cameras, as we have seen on other Xiaomi handsets including the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Launch date to features; 5 major leaks about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    According to the images, the phone has a sleek design and a black colour option. Additionally, a version with a gold finish will be available. Due to the 1-inch camera sensor on the rear, the camera module also has a noticeable bulge.

    A teardrop-style hinge mechanism, like the ones used by the Motorola Razr 40 series and the Galaxy Z Fold, may also be used by Xiaomi. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may be used by the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to power its over 100W charging capabilities.

    Also Read | OnePlus is offering lifetime warranty on screen for THIS issue but only in India: Report

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gmail can now translate emails to your native language on mobile gcw

    Gmail can now translate emails to your native language on mobile

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera may get HUGE UPGRADE over Galaxy S23 Ultra check details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera may get HUGE UPGRADE over Galaxy S23 Ultra

    iPhone 15 series Launch date to features 5 major leaks about Apple upcoming smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Launch date to features; 5 major leaks about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Poco M6 Pro 5G SOLD OUT within 15 minutes on Flipkart know specs features price gcw

    Poco M6 Pro 5G SOLD OUT within 15 minutes on Flipkart

    iPhone 15 series Apple launch event to follow pre recorded format gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Apple launch event to follow pre-recorded format?

    Recent Stories

    Cricket 'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star osf

    'Babar Azam wanted to...': Virat Kohli reveals what transpired in his first meeting with Pakistan star

    Ankita Lokhande consoled by husband Vijay Jain while performing her father's last rites; See PICTURES MSW

    Ankita Lokhande consoled by husband Vijay Jain while performing her father's last rites; See PICTURES

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor anr

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    Jawan LEAKED online: Shah Rukh Khan's movie clips out; Gauri Khan lodges complaint (Read Details) RBA

    'Jawan' LEAKED online: Shah Rukh Khan's movie clips out; Gauri Khan lodges complaint (Read Details)

    7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro gcw eai

    7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon