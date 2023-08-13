Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 folding smartphone with Leica cameras to launch on August 14

The wide availability of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 might be a concern among fans. Similar to previous Xiaomi Mix Fold phones, the new iteration will likely be limited to the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi's next-gen folding smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rival will officially launch on August 14. According to the firm, its future flagship model has a sophisticated design and Leica-tuned cameras. The device was released a few weeks after Samsung debuted the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and before the Oppo Find N3's anticipated release. Additionally, OnePlus is anticipated to introduce the OnePlus Fold, the company's first folding phone, in the upcoming weeks.

Lei Jun, the president and co-founder of Xiaomi, commented on the phone in an X (previously Twitter) post and promised that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will ensure that there are no feature gaps. "Being slim and light is not enough for foldable phones," he said. He added, "When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, defines a new standard for foldable display."

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has quad cameras on the rear, in contrast to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the previous-generation Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The official images posted on its social media pages indicate that a periscope-style camera with enhanced zooming capabilities will be included. A 1-inch wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera are possible additions to the camera system. As previously said, Leica has tweaked the cameras, as we have seen on other Xiaomi handsets including the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

According to the images, the phone has a sleek design and a black colour option. Additionally, a version with a gold finish will be available. Due to the 1-inch camera sensor on the rear, the camera module also has a noticeable bulge.

A teardrop-style hinge mechanism, like the ones used by the Motorola Razr 40 series and the Galaxy Z Fold, may also be used by Xiaomi. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor may be used by the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to power its over 100W charging capabilities.

