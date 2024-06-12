Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Xiaomi 14 CIVI to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Xiaomi 14 Civi might feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It will also come with a vegan leather design. Xiaomi has also confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?
    Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch today in India at 12pm. The smartphone will include a quad-curve AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 32MP dual front camera, and a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement, according to the company's announcement. Additionally, a vegan leather design will be included. The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India, as verified by Xiaomi as well.

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI launch: When and where to watch event LIVE?

    At 12 PM today, the Xiaomi 14 Civi unveiling will take place. The company's YouTube channels, social media accounts, and other platforms will all offer access to the broadcast. You may also click on the embedded webcast link below.

    The base model of the Xiaomi 14 Civi is anticipated to retail for Rs 43,000, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be offered in Green Matcha, Cruise Blue, and Shadow Black colour options, the company has stated.

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI launch: What to expect?

    The 6.55-inch AMOLED display of the Xiaomi 14 Civi is probably going to have 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Anticipated specifications include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On FuntouchOS, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will operate. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be included for protection.

    The smartphone will have three cameras on its back: a 50 MP main sensor with a Leica Summilux lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens for taking pictures. The Xiaomi 14 Civi will include a dual camera system with two 32MP sensors for selfies.

    It is expected that the forthcoming phone would have a 4,700 mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities. It is anticipated to have AI technologies for improved camera performance and compatibility for Dolby Atmos for high-quality audio.

