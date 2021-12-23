  • Facebook
    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    The business will attempt to compete with OnePlus, Infinix, Realme, and Asus, which periodically display ultra-fast charging functionality on their smartphones. 

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India
    Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge would be available in India on January 6. The phone will enable 120W rapid charging technology, according to a statement on the company's social media accounts. The business will attempt to compete with OnePlus, Infinix, Realme, and Asus, which periodically display ultra-fast charging functionality on their smartphones. According to a subsequent tweet, the phone would be available through Flipkart. Interestingly, the new phone lacks the Mi logo, despite the company's aspirations to leverage Xiaomi branding for phones and other items to make gadgets more recognised across borders. Although the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications have yet to be published, rumours suggest that the phone will be identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

     

    The Redmi Note 11 Pro, which is already available in China, is expected to come in India as the Xiaomi 11i, although the firm has yet to disclose formal details. If the rumours are true, the phone will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could hold a 4,500mAh battery and allow 120W rapid charging. The phone might include three back cameras, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

    NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 are among the connectivity choices. In China, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It's pricing in India might start at much over Rs 20,000. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, starts at CNY 1,599 (about Rs 18,700) in China for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

