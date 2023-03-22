Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers?

    Oppo Find X6 series: The line-up includes the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro, with the latter putting a major emphasis on photography. Oppo said that the Find X6 Pro will usher in the 'Three Main Camera Era'.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    The Oppo Find X6 series has officially been unveiled in China. The Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro are included in the lineup, with the latter placing a strong emphasis on photography. 

    The Find X6 Pro's optics consist of a triple camera array that is placed inside of a huge spherical camera island. The primary sensor of the Oppo Find X6 Pro is a 50 Megapixel, 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. A 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor, the biggest sensor ever used in an ultrawide camera, is used in conjunction with the primary camera's ultrawide lens. Lastly, the Find X6 Pro also features a 50 MP periscope shooter. 

    Moreover, the Find X6 Pro provides a 120x digital zoom, a 6x hybrid zoom, and a 3x optical zoom. Also, the Find X6 Pro supports Dolby Vision 4K HDR photography. The Oppo Find X6 Pro chooses a 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor for the front. Oppo and Hasselblad worked together to create the camera software for the Find X6 Pro.

    Meanwhile, first Oppo smartphone to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is the Find X6 Pro. The CPU is combined with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Find X6 Pro is powered by Android 13 with ColorOS 13.1 added on top. For the Find X6 Pro, Oppo has promised four years of Android upgrades and five years of security patches.

    A 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display is featured in the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The panel supports Dolby Vision and features a DisplayMate A+ rating.

    A 5,000 mAh battery inside the Oppo Find X6 Pro supports both 50W AirVOOC wireless charging and 100W SuperVOOC cable fast charging. Moreover, Oppo asserts that the Find X6 Pro's battery will recover 80% of its initial capacity after 1,600 charging cycles, which is more than double the industry average. Also, the Oppo Find X6 Pro has an IP68 grade for water and dust resistance.

    The Oppo Find X6 Pro is available in the colours Cloud Black, Feiquan Green, and Desert Silver Moon (Brown). The front of all three versions is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the back panels of the Green and Black variants are made of polished AG Glass. The rear panel of the Brown Find X6 Pro variant combines glass and vegan leather.

