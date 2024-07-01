WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats; Here's how it works

With the most recent version of WhatsApp, users can now create events with precise information in group chats thanks to the Events feature. Invitations can be privately accepted or rejected by participants. In India, users of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger may now use the Meta AI assistant.

WhatsApp, a personal messaging service owned by Meta, is now introducing a new feature called Event, which should make it easier to plan meetings, get-togethers, and other events inside of group conversations.

The functionality began rolling out with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.20 upgrade, according to a report by WABetaInfo, and it will soon be made accessible to additional users as part of a larger release. Notably, WhatsApp's most recent upgrade expands the Events feature—which was previously only available in Community Group conversations—to normal group chats as well.

WhatsApp's new Event feature: How does it work?

Users will be able to establish Events in group chats using the new Events feature by providing event parameters like as the name, description, date, location, and information regarding voice or video calls, among other things.

Members of the group will have the option to accept or reject the invitation after it has been created, and the event's original producers can make any necessary updates to the information. According to the report, events in group conversations would be private and only the participants in the discussion will be able to see event information, just like everything else on WhatsApp.

It has also been stated that WhatsApp plans to introduce further features in the future, such as the capacity to create cover photographs and add event reminders.

In other WhatsApp-related news, Meta has begun to immediately roll out its AI assistant to Indian users via Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp. Meta AI will be accessible for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger searches.

Insights from Meta AI will also be available to users when they browse through posts on the Facebook app. The AI assistant can be used in group conversations to obtain real-time schematics for tasks like trip planning and determining the least congested route to a location. It also includes real-time search results from Google and Microsoft.

