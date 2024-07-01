Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats; Here's how it works

    With the most recent version of WhatsApp, users can now create events with precise information in group chats thanks to the Events feature. Invitations can be privately accepted or rejected by participants. In India, users of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger may now use the Meta AI assistant.

    WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats; Here's how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    WhatsApp, a personal messaging service owned by Meta, is now introducing a new feature called Event, which should make it easier to plan meetings, get-togethers, and other events inside of group conversations.

    The functionality began rolling out with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.20 upgrade, according to a report by WABetaInfo, and it will soon be made accessible to additional users as part of a larger release. Notably, WhatsApp's most recent upgrade expands the Events feature—which was previously only available in Community Group conversations—to normal group chats as well.

    WhatsApp's new Event feature: How does it work?

    Users will be able to establish Events in group chats using the new Events feature by providing event parameters like as the name, description, date, location, and information regarding voice or video calls, among other things.

    Members of the group will have the option to accept or reject the invitation after it has been created, and the event's original producers can make any necessary updates to the information. According to the report, events in group conversations would be private and only the participants in the discussion will be able to see event information, just like everything else on WhatsApp.

    It has also been stated that WhatsApp plans to introduce further features in the future, such as the capacity to create cover photographs and add event reminders.

    In other WhatsApp-related news, Meta has begun to immediately roll out its AI assistant to Indian users via Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and WhatsApp. Meta AI will be accessible for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger searches.

    Insights from Meta AI will also be available to users when they browse through posts on the Facebook app. The AI assistant can be used in group conversations to obtain real-time schematics for tasks like trip planning and determining the least congested route to a location. It also includes real-time search results from Google and Microsoft.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app will stop working on THESE 35 smartphones; Check full list

    Google reveals made by google event date pixel 9 series pixel watch 3 expected watch official teaser gcw

    Google REVEALS 'Made by Google' event date; Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3 expected | WATCH official teaser

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Event CONFIRMED for July 10; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Ring expected

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get dedicated shutter button gcw

    iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU? gcw

    Realme GT 6 vs Poco F6: Which is a better smartphone for YOU?

    Recent Stories

    Forget Snakes & Ladders; These Indian Card Games Will Keep Your Family Entertained for Hours

    Forget Snakes & Ladders; These Indian Card Games Will Keep Your Family Entertained for Hours

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle AJR

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal greenest flag as he carries her heels video goes viral watch gcw

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag' as he carries her heels; video goes viral | WATCH

    football Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive snt

    Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon