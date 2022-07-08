Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to buy iPhone 11, iPhone 12? Massive discounts available on Apple phones

    Flipkart is holding an Electronics sale from today, July 6 through July 10, and is discounting various iPhone models. There are deals on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. Flipkart has teamed with CITI Bank to give a 10% immediate discount for the sale. There are also other more deals available on CITI Bank cards, such as a Rs 2,000 immediate discount and others.

    Want to buy iPhone 11 iPhone 12 Massive discounts available on Apple phones gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    If you want to buy a new iPhone, now is the time to do it. Flipkart is holding an Electronics sale from today, July 6 through July 10, and is discounting various iPhone models. There are deals on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. However, if you want to buy the iPhone 13, there are several places where you may do so, including Amazon, Imagine, and Croma.

    Flipkart has teamed with CITI Bank to give a 10% immediate discount for the sale. There are also other more deals available on CITI Bank cards, such as a Rs 2,000 immediate discount and others.

    Flipkart also offers a discount on the iPhone 12. The iPhone model has a starting price of Rs 54,999 with 64GB storage. The storage variants with 128GB and 256GB capacities cost Rs 59,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. Furthermore, those who use a CITI Bank credit or debit card can save Rs 2000, bringing the price of the iPhone 12 down to Rs 52,999.

    Also Read | Lockdown Mode: Apple announces feature to protect devices from spyware attacks

    The e-commerce portal is also providing a Rs 10,000 exchange deal, bringing the price down to about Rs 42,000. Notably, Flipkart is providing roughly Rs 10,000 in exchange value for an excellent condition iPhone XR. The ultimate exchange value is entirely determined on the condition of the phone.

    Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 42,999 during the sale, which is the pricing for the 64GB storage variant. The pricing of the 128GB storage variant is Rs 47,999. Additionally, purchasers who use a CITI Bank credit or debit card would receive Rs 2000 discount, bringing the price of the iPhone 11 down to Rs 40,000.

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    So, if you need a new iPhone quickly, now is the time. However, if you can wait, the iPhone 14 will be released later this year.  Aside from iPhone models, Flipkart is also discounting devices from companies such as Poco, Moto, Vivo, and others.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon four colour options confirmed know its speculated features gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Lite to launch soon, four colour options confirmed; know its speculated features

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera Here s all you need to know gcw

    Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera; Here's all you need to know

    Lockdown Mode Apple announces feature to protect devices from spyware attacks gcw

    Lockdown Mode: Apple announces feature to protect devices from spyware attacks

    Apple s all new MacBook Air powered by M2 to be available from July 15 details here gcw

    Apple's all new-MacBook Air, powered by M2, to be available from July 15

    Recent Stories

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI RBA

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI

    football Poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United new home kit; fans rate polo collar comeback snt

    'Poster boy' Ronaldo features in Man United's new home kit; fans rate iconic collar comeback

    HOT pictures: Mia Khalifa or Esha Gupta? Who looks sexy in black bikini? RBA

    HOT pictures: Mia Khalifa or Esha Gupta? Who looks sexy in black bikini?

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released here s how to download other details gcw

    TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

    I don't think he will be a certainty - Wasim Jaffer questions Virat Kohli place in T20I side-krn

    'I don't think he will be a certainty' - Wasim Jaffer questions Virat Kohli's place in T20I side

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon