Want to buy iPhone 11, iPhone 12? Massive discounts available on Apple phones

Flipkart is holding an Electronics sale from today, July 6 through July 10, and is discounting various iPhone models. There are deals on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. Flipkart has teamed with CITI Bank to give a 10% immediate discount for the sale. There are also other more deals available on CITI Bank cards, such as a Rs 2,000 immediate discount and others.

If you want to buy a new iPhone, now is the time to do it. Flipkart is holding an Electronics sale from today, July 6 through July 10, and is discounting various iPhone models. There are deals on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. However, if you want to buy the iPhone 13, there are several places where you may do so, including Amazon, Imagine, and Croma.

Flipkart has teamed with CITI Bank to give a 10% immediate discount for the sale. There are also other more deals available on CITI Bank cards, such as a Rs 2,000 immediate discount and others.

Flipkart also offers a discount on the iPhone 12. The iPhone model has a starting price of Rs 54,999 with 64GB storage. The storage variants with 128GB and 256GB capacities cost Rs 59,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively. Furthermore, those who use a CITI Bank credit or debit card can save Rs 2000, bringing the price of the iPhone 12 down to Rs 52,999.

The e-commerce portal is also providing a Rs 10,000 exchange deal, bringing the price down to about Rs 42,000. Notably, Flipkart is providing roughly Rs 10,000 in exchange value for an excellent condition iPhone XR. The ultimate exchange value is entirely determined on the condition of the phone.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 42,999 during the sale, which is the pricing for the 64GB storage variant. The pricing of the 128GB storage variant is Rs 47,999. Additionally, purchasers who use a CITI Bank credit or debit card would receive Rs 2000 discount, bringing the price of the iPhone 11 down to Rs 40,000.

So, if you need a new iPhone quickly, now is the time. However, if you can wait, the iPhone 14 will be released later this year. Aside from iPhone models, Flipkart is also discounting devices from companies such as Poco, Moto, Vivo, and others.