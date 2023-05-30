Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y78 is the latest 5G offering from the brand to debut globally. It ships with an AMOLED display, Android 13 OS, 256GB storage, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 64MP camera. It's price is not revealed yet.

Vivo has launched new Vivo Y78 5G smartphone globally in Singapore. The smartphone, like the majority of other Vivo phones, features a sizable display and a punch-hole in the middle of the screen where the selfie camera is located. The phone has a gradient appearance and seems to be large.

The new Vivo Y78 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The smartphone is supported with an IP54 grade for water danger. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking phone or some app in the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, together with an Adreno GPU and up to 8GB of RAM, power the smartphone. The phone has a storage option of up to 256GB. The smartphone is powered on Funtouch OS 13 for Android 13.

Three cameras—a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens—at the rear handle photography. It has a 16MP selfie camera for selfies.

A 5000mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging powers the Vivo Y78 5G. A 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC are among the onboard connectivity choices. Flare Black and Dreamy Gold are the available colour options for the new Vivo Y78 5G.

