    Vivo Y200: New mid-range smartphone with amazing design launched; Check specs, price & other details

    Vivo Y200:  Vivo Y200 has been launched in the Indian market with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13 which is based on Android 13. The smartphone is available in two different colours including Jungle Green and Desert Gold.

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    The mid-range Y200 smartphone from Vivo has officially debuted in India, offering a stunning design along with a range of remarkable specs. Desert Gold and Jungle Green are the two colour options for the smartphone. The gadget is now offered on the business's official website and will shortly be accessible on Flipkart, an online marketplace.

    The official listing on the website states that the base 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of the Vivo Y200 costs Rs 21,999. The smartphone qualifies for a number of discounts and receives an instant Rs. 2000 discount. Additionally, the company offers exchange benefits along with free EMI options.

    Also Read | Apple likely to launch new iMac, MacBooks later in October: Report

    The huge 16.94cm (6.67-inch) AMOLED display on the Vivo Y200 has a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2400 × 1080 (FHD+). The smartphone has an 800 nit maximum brightness. The smartphone's internal processor is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which offers 128 GB of storage and up to 8 GB of RAM. Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, powers the smartphone, which has a large 4800 mAh (TYP) battery that supports 44W of rapid charging.

    With a 64 MP primary camera and a 2 MP secondary camera that supports optical image stabilisation, the smartphone has two cameras. The smartphone has a 16 MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. In addition to many other modes, it has Photo, Video, Pano, Documents, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Pro, Double Exposure, Dual View, Live Photo, and Styles.

    Also Read | Samsung reportedly working on retro edition Galaxy Z Flip 5? Here's what we know

    The secondary camera will be a 2MP Bokeh sensor coupled with Aura Light, which can help set the right temperature for night portraits. The Aura Light will also have 38 levels of colour adjustment and an option for wedding style portrait mode in the camera app.

    In terms of battery, the Y 200 5G will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery coupled with a 44W fast charge that can take the smartphone from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
