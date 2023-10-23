Vivo Y200 5G launched in India: Check out its top 3 competitors

Vivo has launched the Y200 5G smartphone in India, it’s latest lower mid-range 5G offering that sports a Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. It has launched in a price segment that is already crowded, so can it distinguish itself from the competitors? Let’s have a look.

Additionally, customers who use SBI, IndusInd, IDFC First, Yes Bank, and other financial partners can receive cashback of up to Rs 2,500. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Vivo's own website starting today, October 23, at 4 PM IST.

1. Infinix GT 10 Pro

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, which retails for Rs 21,999, has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The display is rated to offer 900 nits of peak brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has a hole punch cutout in the middle.

The 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera is part of a triple camera setup on the back. A 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera are the other two sensors. A 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera is included.

The Dimensity 8050 SoC, together with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, powers the device. A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities powers the gadget. An optical fingerprint sensor built into the display is one of the additional features. In addition, it features a USB-C connector for charging, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and two stereo speakers. The gadget is powered by Android 13-based XOS 13 for GT.

2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

The top-end variant of the Galaxy F34 5G, which retails for Rs 18,499, has a 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, 1000 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate in addition to Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is now priced at Rs 16,499. It comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC. RAM on the gadget may go up to 8GB.

The OneUI 5.1-based Android 13 OS will boot straight from the box. The phone has a 50MP primary back camera sensor in addition to a 2MP macro and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 13MP f/2.0 camera is located on the front for taking selfies and recording videos.

A 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W Fast charging powers the gadget. It has USB-C charging connector, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for communication.

3. Moto G84 5G

The Moto G84 5G, which retails for Rs 19,999, has a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. The display features a broad chin at the bottom and a punch-hole cutout that is centred. The Snapdragon 695 Processor, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage that can be expanded to 1TB, powers it.

The rear of the device has a square-shaped camera module that houses an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor. A 16MP f/2.4 front-facing selfie camera is included. A 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging powers it. The smartphone's software is now running Android 13, although it will soon receive a significant update to Android 14.

The smartphone has 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C connector, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, and other connectivity options. The gadget has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner.