Vivo V25 with colour-changing back panel launched in India; Know price, features and more

The new Vivo V25 5G smartphone features a similar design as its sibling Vivo V25 Pro that was launched in India last month. Vivo V25 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery pack that also supports 44W fast charging. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will support two major software updates and at least three years of security updates as well.

After the Vivo V25 Pro's introduction a few weeks ago, the Vivo V25 has officially been released in India. Like the Pro model, the newest version is a smartphone that is primarily focused on cameras. The regular form of the 5G phone comes with a color-changing glass back panel and has a design that is reminiscent of the Vivo V25 Pro.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of the Vivo V25 starts at Rs 27,999. Another option is the Rs 31,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage combination. Additionally, it will be sold at physical retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, and others. On ICICI bank or SBI bank cards, those who pre-book the smartphone would be eligible for a 10% reward.

Regarding the features, the recently released Vivo V25 smartphone has a waterdrop-style notched display design, which is something we often only see on low-cost phones. It has a 6.44-inch screen with Full HD+ functionality. This AMOLED display refreshes at a rate of 90Hz.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is also present in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and other mid-range smartphones. It is supported by up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Instead of Android 13, the smartphone comes pre-installed with Android 12. For biometric authentication, a fingerprint sensor is integrated within the display.

A 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included in the triple rear camera configuration for shooting. Night mode, portrait, slow motion, time-lapse, vlog video, and dual view are some of the functions available in the camera app. A 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls is located on the front.

A 4,500mAh battery pack that also supports 44W rapid charging powers the Vivo V25. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone will support two significant software upgrades and at least three years' worth of security patches.

