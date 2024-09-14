Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    The new Vivo T3 Ultra boasts a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera. It also features a large battery with 80W fast charging and a starting price of Rs 31,999.

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Vivo has launched its first Ultra phone which is part of the mid-range 5G smartphone lineup. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the 1.5K resolution curved AMOLED display in the T3 Ultra. The phone has a huge capacity battery that charges quickly despite having a lightweight design.

    The 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixel) curved AMOLED display on the T3 Ultra has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4,500nits, and a pixel density of 452ppi. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which can support up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the same processor.

    The smartphone has two cameras on its back: an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS and focussing capabilities. The gadget has an autofocus 50-megapixel front camera for sharp selfies and video calls. It also comes with an Aura Flash Light attached. The Zeiss Optics lenses do not come with them, which is the one noteworthy omission.

    Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, FM radio, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C connector are some of the connectivity capabilities. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistant 4,200mm square VC cooling system for thermal control. With its massive 5,500 mAh battery and capability for 80W fast charging, the T3 Ultra is a powerful device.

    The 8GB RAM + 128GB edition of the Vivo T3 Ultra costs Rs 31,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. Beginning on September 19, the gadget will be sold throughout the nation through Flipkart, Vivo's E-store, and other retail locations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple surprise refund offer get rs 10000 back on iPhone 15 iPhone 14 purchases here is how gcw

    Apple's surprise refund offer: Get Rs 10,000 back on iPhone 15 and 14 purchases – Here’s How

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799 check details features gcw

    JioPhone Prima 2 with Snapdragon SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,799

    Apple iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders start today in India; Check prices and offer details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders start today in India; Check prices and offer details

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone gcw

    Is your iPhone genuine? Here's a quick guide to check Apple smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Effective home remedies for chapped lips: Tips to smoothen lips vkp

    Effective home remedies for chapped lips: Tips to smoothen lips

    Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics] NTI

    Tejasswi Prakash shares STUNNING pictures in white dress [See Pics]

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway vkp

    Explosion in Central Kolkata injures 58-year-old ragpicker, probe underway

    UP Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH) snt

    UP: Outrage erupts in Badaun after Islamic flag allegedly hoisted on mobile tower, saffron flag torn (WATCH)

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya dmn

    Onam 2024: Pachadi to Payasam, HERE's guide to make 25 traditional dishes for Onam Sadhya

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon