Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

The new Vivo T3 Ultra boasts a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera. It also features a large battery with 80W fast charging and a starting price of Rs 31,999.

Vivo has launched its first Ultra phone which is part of the mid-range 5G smartphone lineup. The MediaTek Dimensity chipset powers the 1.5K resolution curved AMOLED display in the T3 Ultra. The phone has a huge capacity battery that charges quickly despite having a lightweight design.

The 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixel) curved AMOLED display on the T3 Ultra has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4,500nits, and a pixel density of 452ppi. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, which can support up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the same processor.

The smartphone has two cameras on its back: an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS and focussing capabilities. The gadget has an autofocus 50-megapixel front camera for sharp selfies and video calls. It also comes with an Aura Flash Light attached. The Zeiss Optics lenses do not come with them, which is the one noteworthy omission.



Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, FM radio, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C connector are some of the connectivity capabilities. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistant 4,200mm square VC cooling system for thermal control. With its massive 5,500 mAh battery and capability for 80W fast charging, the T3 Ultra is a powerful device.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB edition of the Vivo T3 Ultra costs Rs 31,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. Beginning on September 19, the gadget will be sold throughout the nation through Flipkart, Vivo's E-store, and other retail locations.

