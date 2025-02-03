Vivo hints at powerful V50 series camera, new wedding mode unveiled!

Vivo has teased the upcoming V50 series, highlighting enhanced camera features, especially a new Wedding mode for portrait photography. Expected to launch in February 2025, the V50 will likely offer incremental upgrades over the V40 with a potential price increase.

Vivo's teaser picture highlights portrait photography and points to potential enhancements to the Zeiss-powered camera system. Additionally, Vivo has verified an improved Wedding mode that is probably intended to improve portrait photography in conventional Indian wedding situations. The business has concentrated on providing high-quality photography, which is consistent with its marketing slogan, "Capture your forever."

Vivo V50: Expected specifications

The Vivo V50 is anticipated to include a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, according a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The phone is probably going to run FunTouch 15, which is based on Android 15, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU. With a 6,000mAh battery instead of the 5,500mAh seen on its predecessor, the V50 is anticipated to receive a significant battery improvement. In addition to having IP68 and IP69 water resistant classifications, the phone may enable 90W rapid charging.

Vivo V50: Expected price

According to reports, the Vivo V50 will be on sale in India for Rs 37,999, falling into the Rs 40,000 pricing range. This is a potential Rs 3,000 price increase over the Rs 34,999 initial pricing of the Vivo V40. Official price has not yet been determined, though.

Vivo V50: Expected launch month

According to rumors, the Vivo V50 series will debut in February 2025. Vivo seems to be targeting consumers seeking high-end camera features in the mid-premium market with a price rise and small hardware improvements. In the upcoming weeks, further formal information is anticipated.

