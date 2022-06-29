Top 5 laptops that are best options for programmers and gamers

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When purchasing laptops, you must consider all options, such as RAM, processor, screen size, etc. RAM, in particular, should be considered when buying a laptop.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    Despite their small size, laptops are portable and flexible enough to perform demanding tasks. When purchasing laptops, you must consider all options, such as RAM, processor, screen size, etc. There are also different laptops for different needs. RAM, in particular, should be considered when purchasing a laptop. And we recommend a laptop with 6 GB of RAM so that you can efficiently perform most tasks on your laptop. 

    Here's a list of top-performing laptops with their specifications to meet the diverse needs of today's users:

    1) About ASUS TUF gaming F15 laptop specifications 
    Screen Size - 15.6 inches 
    RAM - 8 GB
    Storage - 512 GB SSD
    Graphics - Integrated intel HD graphics 
    Weight - 2.3 kg
    Operating system - Windows 10 home
    Processor - Quad-core
    Excellent visual display: The visual display on the Asus TUF Gaming 6 GB RAM laptop is excellent, and you will enjoy it whether you use it for gaming or work. To create healthy products, Asus has included nano edges, allowing you to operate the laptop without experiencing visual fatigue.
    Excellent connectivity: Numerous I/O ports allow you to connect your preferred devices and begin working from anywhere. Two USB 3.2 Type-A ports allow quick data transfers, while an additional USB 2.0 Type-A connector allows for three device inputs. Bluetooth allows mice, headsets, and other devices to be paired for a wireless work environment.
    Optimised for gaming: Outfit yourself with a gaming-optimised desktop keyboard. Uniform RGB illumination expresses your distinct style, whereas highlighted WASD accents serve as a visual shortcut to critical movement controls.
    Know the pros and cons
    Pros: Fast-paced gaming, HD display with the anti-glare feature, Speedy processor and long-lasting battery life. 
    Cons: The temperature rises quickly

    2) About Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen specifications
    Screen Size - 15.6 inches
    Ram - 8 GB
    Storage - 256 GB SSD
    Graphics - Dedicated
    Weight - 2.3 kg
    Operating system - Windows 10 home
    Processor - ‎Core i5
    Portable computer gaming: The Legion Y540's 9th Generation Intel Core I5 CPUs provide desktop-level performance in a portable package. With four cores, a maximum clock speed of 4.1 GHz, and an 8 MB Smart Cache, the Y540 can easily handle even the most demanding triple-A games.
    Excellent cooling: Legion Coldfront eliminates the issue of heat, which is the enemy of game performance. The most recent features are individual CPU and GPU cooling for a cooler system, four thermal vents for improved airflow, specialised heat synchronisation for cooler keyboard temperatures, and 70 individual fan blades per channel to reduce system noise.
    Rear port connectivity: The Y540 6 GB RAM laptop has several simple ports and connections that allow you to connect an external source or device or recharge your laptop.
    Know the pros and cons
    Pros: High-speed, bit heavy, sleek design, loudspeaker, excellent display, powerful battery, rear port connectivity
    Cons: Bit heavy, loudspeaker

    3) About Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 laptop specifications
    Screen Size - 15.6 inches
    Ram - 8 GB
    Storage - 512 GB SSD
    Graphics - Dedicated
    Weight - 2.2 kg
    Operating system - Windows 10
    Processor - ‎Core i5
    Load faster and enjoy the ultimate: customise your 6 GB RAM laptop with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and two M.2 PCle SSD ports for maximum performance and storage capacity.
    High-Speed Display: Play games in greater detail on a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display for improved graphics. You can enjoy fluid, blur-free games with a frame rate of 144Hz and a response time of 3ms.
    NitroSense: Use the NitroSense Key on the 6 GB RAM laptop to monitor fan speed, thermal temperature, and illumination, among other things.
    Know the pros and cons
    Pros: Best performance, better sound quality
    Cons: Average battery life

    4) About Dell G3 3500 gaming laptop specifications
    Screen Size - 15.6 inches
    Ram - 8 GB
    Graphics - Dedicated
    Weight - 2.3 kg
    Operating system - Windows 10 home
    Processor - ‎Core i5 family
    Dell G3 15 3500 keyboard and trackpad: The Dell G3 15 3500 6 GB RAM laptop has a full-size keyboard with a separate numeric keypad. The keyboard is backlit with blue light and has three brightness levels, with the maximum brightness suitable for most situations.
    Fingerprint sensor: Even when the user's finger is wet, the G3's fingerprint sensor works flawlessly. As a result, these abilities will help the user secure the data on the laptop using the biometric sensor.
    Multitasking: Despite being a gaming laptop, it is an excellent choice for people looking for a laptop to use daily. With a powerful CPU and GPU, this is an excellent choice for casual gamers.
    Know the pros and cons
    Pros: Most powerful CPU available, nice vivid display, portable gaming notebook, backlit keyword, rapidly rechargeable battery
    Cons: Webcam is not HD quality, arrow keys are close together

    5) About Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i7 specifications
    Screen Size - 15.6 inches
    Ram - 8 GB
    Storage - DDR4 memory technology
    Graphics - Dedicated
    Weight - 2.3 kg
    Operating system - Windows 10 home
    Processor - ‎Core i7
    Cooling and ventilation: The vents for the Acer Nitro 5 6 GB RAM laptop's dual-fan ventilation and cooling unit are located at the back of the laptop. This is one of the best features of this laptop; however, it is not as quiet as other gaming laptops.
    Excellent battery life: The Acer Nitro 5's battery life outperforms expectations for a low-cost gaming laptop. The Nitro 5's battery life is adequate for the games you'll be playing.
    Best budget-friendly gaming option: Gamers on a budget can use this 6 GB RAM laptop to play extremely demanding games at reduced settings. They will have higher frame rates with no performance issues, but their gameplay experience will be lower-end because these games will not look as good.
    Know the pros and cons
    Pros: Great processor, sleek design, good storage, backlit keyboard     
    Cons: Heating issues, the display could be better

    Also Read: Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra with Leica-tuned cameras to launch on July 4; All details here

    Also Read: Apple returns with ‘Back to School' offer; huge discounts on MacBook, iPads with free Airpods

    Also Read: Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 6:56 PM IST
