Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro price announced; to go on sale from August 22

Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro were unveiled in India on August 11. The cost of the phones and their availability throughout the nation have finally been disclosed by the corporation. The devices replace the Tecno Pova 4 range, which had 6,000mAh batteries and MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs when it was introduced in December of last year. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC in the Tecno Pova 5 Pro replaces the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that powers the standard Tecno Pova 5.

The Tecno Pova 5 will be available in India for a starting price of Rs. 11,999, according to Tecno. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is available for Rs. 14,999. The phones will officially start selling on Amazon in the nation on August 22.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 gets delivery date, sale to begin from August 18

The business also mentioned that consumers who exchange their previous gadget can get a Rs. 1,000 rebate. People have the opportunity to purchase Tecno Pova 5 series phones with a free EMI option for up to 6 months.

The 6.78-inch full-HD+ screens on the Pova 5 series have a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro boasts an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor under the hood, while the standard Pova 5, like its predecessor model, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phones come with the HiOS skin, which is based on Android 13.

ALSO READ | Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G confirmed to launch in India; Check out expected features, other details

Both the basic and Pro editions of the Pova 5 series' twin rear camera modules have a 50-megapixel main sensor, an AI lens, and an LED Flash unit as part of its optics. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor while the standard model has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has a customizable Arc interface with LED lights on the rear panel and supports 5G connection. Both Tecno Pova 5 series phones include side-mounted fingerprint scanners for security.

The Tecno Pova 5 has a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W rapid charging. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery and a segment-first 68W fast charging capabilities. Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be offered in Dark Illusions and Silver Fantasy colour options, while the base Tecno Pova 5 will be available in Amber Gold, Hurrican Blue, and Mecha Black colourways.

Also Read | WhatsApp Web to roll out new screen lock feature for more privacy