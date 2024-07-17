Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Stuck iPhone screen? Here’s how Apple recommends fixing it; Check details

    iPhones are usually known to offer a smooth and lag-free smartphone experience. However, it is a machine after all and might face issues at times. Apple provides a detailed step-by-step guide to help users troubleshoot iPhones with frozen or blank screens.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    It's common knowledge that iPhones provide a lag-free and seamless smartphone experience. But it's a machine, so it could have problems from time to time. What should you do then if your screen suddenly becomes blank or freezes? Removing the battery is definitely not an option. But don't worry, Apple offers assistance to those who experience slowness with their iPhones. This comprehensive guide is aimed at helping users troubleshoot their iPhones when the screen goes blank or becomes unresponsive.

    It covers a range of iPhone models and provides detailed instructions on how to fix common problems that result in the device freezing or not turning on. Let's examine in-depth how to restore your iPhone to functionality.

    How to repair iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Generation) and iPhone 8 and after

    Try these methods if your iPhone 8 or later model won't switch on or has a frozen screen:

    • Press and hold the volume up button for a brief moment.
    • Press and hold the volume down button for a brief moment.
    • It takes around ten seconds to see the Apple logo show when you press and hold the side button.
    • Charge the smartphone for an hour if it still won't turn on. In the event that the iPhone shows a low battery symbol, repair the hardware and give it another charge. Get in touch with Apple Support if the problem continues.

    For iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

    Apple recommends the following for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users:

    • For approximately ten seconds, press and hold the side and volume down buttons until the Apple logo displays.
    • Charge the smartphone for an hour, though, if it doesn't work. Examine the hardware and replenish the battery if it indicates low charge. Apple Support should be contacted if the problem persists.

    What happens if you power on your iPhone but it freezes at the boot screen?

    iPhones occasionally switch on but become stuck on the Apple logo or show a red or blue screen when the device is starting up. In these kinds of situations:

    • Link your iPhone to an online PC.
    • Click on your iPhone on the PC.
    • As long as the iPhone is linked:
    • For iPhone 8 and later models: Press and hold the volume up and down buttons for a brief while. Hold down the side button.
    • For the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Press and hold the volume down and side buttons simultaneously.

    By following these instructions, most users should be able to resolve the issue and restore their iPhones to working order. However, if the problem persists, Apple encourages reaching out to their support team for further assistance.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
