'Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig

Samsung took to X to throw shade at Apple's newly launched iPhone 16 series, highlighting the absence of a foldable phone in Apple's lineup and mocking their new AI feature, 'Apple Intelligence'. This isn't the first time Samsung has publicly jabbed at its rival, with past instances including a witty response to Apple's controversial iPad Pro advertisement.

Samsung is back at its favourite pastime online, taking a jibe at its rival Apple. This time the target is Apple's newly released iPhone 16. The tech giant unveiled the newest iPhone 16 series during a lavish ceremony in Cupertino, California. Updated AirPods and new Apple Watch models were on display at the much awaited event, which included four new models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But while the world watched Apple's most recent advances, Samsung, a long-time rival, had a sly comment to make.

Samsung made fun of Apple on their official X account by sharing an upload from 2022 with the caption, "Let us know when it folds." With the Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung has made major advancements in the foldable phone industry, an area that Apple has yet to enter. "I'm still waiting..." go through the post.

Samsung, meanwhile, didn't stop at smartphones that fold. The tech titan from Korea said, "You know... we might have set your AI expectations too high," in another tweet. With the release of the iPhone 16 series, Apple debuted a new AI function called "Apple Intelligence," which was mocked in this tweet.

Samsung has made jabs at Apple in the past as well. The tech giant had made fun of Apple's iPad Pro advertisement. The Apple advertisement caused a sensation when it featured a hydraulic press smashing several art instruments. Many saw this as a metaphor for how technology is stifling creativity.

In response, Samsung released a 43-second spot titled ‘Creativity Cannot Be Crushed'. The ad opened with a woman walking through the ruins left behind by Apple's hydraulic press, finding a tattered guitar and playing it while reading music notes on a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung's message: “We would never crush creativity.”

