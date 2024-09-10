Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig

    Samsung took to X to throw shade at Apple's newly launched iPhone 16 series, highlighting the absence of a foldable phone in Apple's lineup and mocking their new AI feature, 'Apple Intelligence'. This isn't the first time Samsung has publicly jabbed at its rival, with past instances including a witty response to Apple's controversial iPad Pro advertisement.

    Still waiting... let us know when it folds': Samsung takes jab Apple's iPhone 16 series with a cheeky dig gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Samsung is back at its favourite pastime online, taking a jibe at its rival Apple. This time the target is Apple's newly released iPhone 16.  The tech giant unveiled the newest iPhone 16 series during a lavish ceremony in Cupertino, California. Updated AirPods and new Apple Watch models were on display at the much awaited event, which included four new models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But while the world watched Apple's most recent advances, Samsung, a long-time rival, had a sly comment to make.

    Samsung made fun of Apple on their official X account by sharing an upload from 2022 with the caption, "Let us know when it folds." With the Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung has made major advancements in the foldable phone industry, an area that Apple has yet to enter. "I'm still waiting..." go through the post.

    Samsung, meanwhile, didn't stop at smartphones that fold. The tech titan from Korea said, "You know... we might have set your AI expectations too high," in another tweet. With the release of the iPhone 16 series, Apple debuted a new AI function called "Apple Intelligence," which was mocked in this tweet.

    Samsung has made jabs at Apple in the past as well. The tech giant had made fun of Apple's iPad Pro advertisement. The Apple advertisement caused a sensation when it featured a hydraulic press smashing several art instruments. Many saw this as a metaphor for how technology is stifling creativity.

    In response, Samsung released a 43-second spot titled ‘Creativity Cannot Be Crushed'. The ad opened with a woman walking through the ruins left behind by Apple's hydraulic press, finding a tattered guitar and playing it while reading music notes on a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Samsung's message: “We would never crush creativity.” 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability gcw

    iPhone 16 India Launch: Know how and when to pre-order latest Apple smartphone; Check prices, availability

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series

    iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: New colour, new design and more amazing features check features price colors gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: New colour, new design and more amazing features

    Apple iPhone 16 series makes debut check new colours features price other details gcw

    iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

    Recent Stories

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial shk

    France rape horror: Monstrous husband accused of plotting wife's rape by over 70 men 'hospitalised' amid trial

    football Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media gcw

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media?

    Times when Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dropped HOT cleavage revealing pictures RKK

    Times when Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dropped HOT cleavage revealing pictures

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items vkp

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon