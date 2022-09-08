Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Steve Jobs' daughter Eve mocks Apple's iPhone 14 series launch, shares meme on Instagram

    The iPhone 14, which was introduced on Wednesday, has evidently not impressed Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.  The 24-year-old posted an Instagram story that featured a man buying a new shirt from a shop while wearing a similar one. "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," the caption read.

    Steve Jobs daughter Eve mocks Apple s iPhone 14 series launch shares meme on Instagram gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The 'Far Out' event hosted by Apple on Wednesday was another another spectacular to be anticipated from the tech titan. There were various brand-new devices, including watches, iPhones, and Airpods. Though there was a meme festival on social media after the revelation, and the most surprising meme was shared by the daughter of the illustrious co-founder of Apple Inc. In response to the excitement around the premiere of the series, Eve Jobs posted a humorous meme on Instagram.

    Eve Jobs participated in the meme-sharing craze with the brand-new Apple goods that were presented during the "Far Out" event. The 24-year-old posted an Instagram story that featured a man buying a new shirt from a shop while wearing a similar one. 

    "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today," read her meme-template showing a man dressed in a shirt, who held along another such like.

    Steve Jobs daughter Eve mocks Apple s iPhone 14 series launch shares meme on Instagram gcw

    Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

    For those who are unaware, Apple on Wednesday unveiled the new iPhone 14 series, which includes four variants with starting prices of Rs 79,900 each: the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 and its preceding iterations are largely identical, as the joke highlighted. Many brand fans also bemoaned the new product's lack of significant improvements.

    The Apple Store, App Store (iOS), iMac, iPad, iPod, iPhone, iTunes, and iTunes Store are just a few of the items that Steve Jobs closely collaborated on with renowned designer Jony Ive to create. Other notable products include the iTunes Store and the Apple Store. Steve Jobs was diagnosed with a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour in 2003. On October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, he passed away due to respiratory arrest brought on by the tumour. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, posthumously.

    Also Read | Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song; Netizens can't keep calm

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
