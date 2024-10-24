Samsung to unveil tri-fold flagship smartphone in 2025?

Samsung is reportedly developing a tri-fold flagship smartphone for release in 2025, alongside a clamshell-style foldable phone. This move comes amidst growing competition in the foldable phone market, particularly from Chinese manufacturers like Huawei, and after lower-than-expected demand for Samsung's current foldable offerings.

Samsung to unveil tri-fold flagship smartphone in 2025 amidst rising foldable market competition gcw
Samsung is reportedly developing a tri-fold flagship smartphone set to launch next year. In the face of growing competition from companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Honor, especially after Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Edition, the first tri-fold smartphone in history, in China, the South Korean tech behemoth hopes to solidify its position in the foldable smartphone industry. It is also rumored that other manufacturers, like as Xiaomi, Honor, and Oppo, are developing their own tri-fold handsets that are intended to fit onto far larger displays. According to reports, Samsung has its supply chain and tri-fold technology ready for the impending device.

Furthermore, according to a ZDNet Korea article that cites industry sources, Samsung Electronics intends to launch a tri-fold phone that can fold the screen twice as well as an entry-level clamshell-style folding phone in 2025.

The demand for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 did not reach expectations after their introduction earlier this year, therefore it's significant that orders for foldable OLED panels have decreased by more than 10%. The tech titan has previously been predicted to release a smartphone that folds in three.

The business has previously released prototypes of two smartphones, the Flex G and Flex S, with distinct folding mechanics that were similar to the August-unveiled Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 tri-fold smartphone idea and Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate smartphone. The market for foldable smartphones is become very competitive. With its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which costs Rs 1.73 lakh, tech behemoth Google just entered the market as well.

According to a number of recent claims, Samsung may release a more reasonably priced foldable smartphone. The business has since denied all of the rumors, stating that it has no intention of producing a Galaxy Z Fold gadget with a lower price tag.

