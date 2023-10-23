Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samsung reportedly working on retro edition Galaxy Z Flip 5? Here's what we know

    A leak has revealed a new version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be headed our way. The new Flip 5 is said to be a “Retro Edition” model. The foldable would come with a blue back panel with a matte finish frame.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Since its release two months ago, both users and critics have praised the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It appears that Samsung will soon introduce the "Retro Edition," a new iteration of the well-liked folding phone.

    The site MSPowerUser has released images of the Z Flip 5 Retro Edition, which features a matte-finish frame and a blue rear panel. This gives the phone a vintage appearance that will probably appeal to certain customers.

    It's crucial to remember that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition is really simply the standard Galaxy Z Flip 5 recolored. The phone's software and hardware have not been altered in any other way. It will thus include the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy engine, 3.4-inch OLED cover screen, side-mounted fingerprint reader, dual-camera configuration, USB Type-C connection, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 3,700mAh battery as the standard Z Flip 5.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip to go on sale from October 22; Check out offers, availability & other details

    Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a specialised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and uses One UI 5.1.1, which is based on Android 13. In addition to five years of security patches, the gadget will get four OS upgrades. The gadget has two rear cameras for optics: a main 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a secondary 12MP wide-angle sensor. It sports a 10MP front camera on the inner display for selfies and video calls. 

    Despite this, some customers searching for a foldable phone with a distinctive appearance are likely to find the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition appealing. The phone has a timeless appearance that makes it stand out thanks to its blue colour scheme and matte finish frame.

    Also Read | Instagram announces 3 new creative tools for users; Check out

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
