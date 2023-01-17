Samsung's ISOCELL HP2 camera sensore unveiled ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra launch

Samsung will unveil the next-gen Galaxy S23 series on February 1. The Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 is a 200MP sensor that can shoot up to 8K videos. It comes with Tetra2pixel, a technology that brings 16 pixels together. The sensor can shoot 12.5MP, 50MP and 200MP images

The 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor has been officially announced by Samsung in advance of the February 1 release of the Galaxy S23 series. Although several rumours suggest it would debut on the next Galaxy S23 Ultra, the firm claims its new camera sensor will be used in "tomorrow's premium devices." Samsung also states that mass production of the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 has begun.

The next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone from Samsung, which is anticipated to go on sale later this year, could include the same camera sensor. Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra uses the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 that Samsung previously debuted last year.

Also Read | iPhone 14 available at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart! Know how to buy Apple smartphone

The ISOCELL HP2 has 200 million 0.6-micrometer pixels, according to a blog post by Samsung. This sensor size is common for 108-megapixel primary smartphone cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra both have sensors of this size.

Samsung will offer high-resolution results using cutting-edge computational photography technology because the sensor size is essentially the same. The company will use advanced pixel-binning technology, dubbed Tetra2 pixel to combine several pixels into a superpixel to include the maximum colours, in other words, details.

Also Read | iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7 & more: Check out top 5 deals during Amazon, Flipkart sale

The 200-megapixel sensor is also anticipated to enhance HDR performance and clarity. The ISOCELL HP2's high pixel count attempts to capture more details in both bright and low light environments, although Samsung already uses these techniques to improve smartphone photography.

In the meanwhile, Samsung is allowing customers to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series before its official release. It is anticipated that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra will be part of the new series. Customers must pay Rs 1,999 to pre-book, and Samsung has promised other incentives as well. As previously announced, Samsung will present brand-new items on February 1 during an event called Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 India launch date CONFIRMED; to be available via Amazon