    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with AI features announced; Check specs, price and more

    The latest Galaxy foldables look to showcase the latest Galaxy AI features that the company is looking to improve and make safer for the consumers. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 starting is $1,899 and $1,099 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model. 

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with AI features announced; Check specs, price and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables from Samsung aim to further the company's history while introducing fresher brands. The newest Galaxy foldables are designed to highlight the most recent AI technologies that the business is working to enhance and make more secure for customers. When it comes to design, hardware, and other crucial components that consumers look for in a foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 excels.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features:
    The 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 120Hz variable refresh rate is a characteristic of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. A 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with HD+ quality serves as the exterior screen. The cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 now supports an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz, a significant improvement above the device's original 60 Hz refresh rate.

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which comes with a massive 1TB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, powers the new foldables. With its weight reduced to 239 grammes, the Fold 6 now weighs more in line with the OnePlus Open and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

    In terms of photographic technology, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle sensor with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It includes two cameras: a primary 4MP under-display shooter and a secondary 10MP selfie camera. The 4,400mAh battery of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is capable of 25W conventional charging as well as quick wireless charging.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features:

    The most reasonably priced of the two in the new lineup is the Galaxy Z Flip 6. When the flip phone is unfolded, it has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; in contrast, the cover screen has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that can only handle a 60Hz refresh rate. The weight of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the same as that of its predecessor, 187 grammes.

    Along with 256GB or 512GB of storage, the Flip 6 will also be available with up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a dual camera setup, as seen in the image above, with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP wide-angle sensor with OIS. The Flip 6 has a 4000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging speed as well.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price and availability

    Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 model starts at $1,899, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 model costs $1,099 only. Pre-orders for these brand-new Samsung Galaxy foldables will open on July 10 and sales will begin in several regions on July 24.

     

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 7:39 PM IST
