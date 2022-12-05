Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get bigger display, new hinge: Report

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 display specifications have been spotted online. The next-generation Samsung foldable smartphone is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. Young claimed that Samsung will make the cover display larger on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    The most well-known foldable smartphones worldwide without a doubt are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was just released by the Korean giant, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already the subject of online rumours. Samsung has enhanced the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone throughout the years, but the firm hasn't made any big modifications to the design.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is anticipated to have same proportions but a larger display in 2023. Display Supply Chain Consultant Ross Young predicted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a larger out display than the 1.9-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, according to various media reports. According to the rumour, Samsung may aim to match the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip's outside display in order to compete with its Flip devices.

    Also Read | Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Ross Young anticipates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also have a redesigned hinge that will assist hide the seam.  Samsung hasn't yet made any formal announcements on its forthcoming foldable smartphones, but based on past iterations, one might anticipate that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 would likely appear in August of 2023. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm is most likely to power the gadget.

    Currently preparing for the Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023, Samsung will unveil its premium Galaxy S23 series.

    Also Read | Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

