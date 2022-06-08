Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know

    The limited-edition watch is available in two sizes and can be purchased from the official website of Samsung South Korea.

    Team Newsable
    Seoul, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Samsung has released a limited edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 in South Korea in collaboration with fashion and apparel brand Black Yak. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is a Bluetooth-only model designed specifically for mountaineers. The smartwatch is part of the South Korean company's eco-friendly campaign and will be available starting June 15, 2022, in South Korea. The limited-edition watch is available in two sizes and can be purchased from the official website of Samsung South Korea.

    The Black Yak Galaxy Watch 4 collaboration pack includes the Galaxy Watch 4, along with a Black Yak exclusive strap, a Black Yak watch face, a Black Yak tumbler bag, and a 40 per cent off coupon for Black Yak products.

    Know the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition 
    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is a Bluetooth-only model explicitly designed for mountaineers. The limited-edition wearable's custom watch face changes its hand colour from red to green during lunchtime. This is to remind hikers to clean the disposable items they use.

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was released in August of last year and was powered by One UI Watch 3, based on the new Wear OS. Samsung has used its wearable-focused Exynos W920 SoC with 1.5GB RAM for the smartwatches. The devices also include 16GB of internal storage.

    The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) features a 1.2-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. The AMOLED display on the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) measures 1.4 inches (450x450 pixels).

    The battery in the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) is 247mAh, while the battery in the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) is 361mAh. Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and sleep analysis are all included in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Electrocardiogram (ECG) support is also available. Furthermore, the smartwatches have fall detection, menstrual cycle analysis, and a water-resistant IP68-certified build. The wearable's connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ Glonass/ Beidou/ Galileo, and NFC.

    Know the price of the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition
    The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition is available in 40mm and 44mm, with prices starting at KRW 2,79,000 (roughly Rs. 17,250) and KRW 3,09,000 (approximately Rs. 19,100), respectively.

    The limited-edition wearable is only available in black. From June 15, the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition will be available on Samsung South Korea's official website.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
