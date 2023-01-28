Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon; From price to specs, here's everything we know so far

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch in India on February 1. It is expected to come with a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It could have a high-end display, fast charging support, long-term software support, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch soon From price to specs here is everything we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    At the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, which is the following week, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is scheduled to go on sale in India. Although it will be the Galaxy S23 series' least expensive flagship device from Samsung, it is expected to include the features that a buyer could be interested in at a premium price. The next Samsung phone is anticipated to include a quick Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a premium display, support for rapid charging, long-term software support, and more.

    The new model is anticipated to provide a fantastic experience, similar to what we often receive with Samsung's flagship phones. Here's everything we need to know:

    Also Read | OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7? Here's what we know so far

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which will also power multiple 2023 flagship phones, is most likely to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. It is anticipated that the new phones would include a better cooling mechanism to keep the phone cool when performing heavy tasks. According to reports, the gadgets have a quicker UFS 4.0 storage version. Four years of Android upgrades and five years of security updates are to be anticipated.

    You can expect to see the standard punch-hole display design. It is rumoured to still have a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a 120Hz refresh rate. It probably has a colourful panel. As a flagship phone, the product most likely has an IP68 water resistance rating. It could support wireless charging technology.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor for optics. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel sensor with a 3-x telephoto lens might support it.

    According to the reports, the new Galaxy S23 will reportedly have a 3,900mAh battery, which is a little improvement above the 3,700mAh battery seen on the previous model. The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra may enable 45W charging, while the ordinary model is expected to use the same 25W fast charging technology as the earlier model.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7 Here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Pad to launch on February 7? Here's what we know so far

    Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus 11R specs leaked ahead of February 7 launch Check out all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11R specs leaked ahead of February 7 launch? Check out all details here

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India From price to specs know it all gcw

    Noise Buds Combat gaming TWS launched in India: From price to specs, know it all

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023? Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    1xBet's Curacao license is valid and fully operational

    1xBet’s Curaçao license is valid and fully operational

    Shotgun Wedding Review: Read THIS before watching Jennifer Lopez's latest rom-com RBA

    Shotgun Wedding Review: Read THIS before watching Jennifer Lopez's latest rom-com

    Janhvi Kapoor 'HOT' and 'SEXY' pictures: Actress looks bold in sultry brown saree, flaunts her curvy body RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor 'HOT' and 'SEXY' pictures: Actress looks bold in sultry brown saree, flaunts her curvy body

    Aero India 2023 Here is why non veg sale has been banned in 10 km radius of Bengaluru air force station gcw

    Aero India 2023: Here's why non-veg sale has been banned in 10 km radius of Bengaluru air force station

    Nasal COVID vaccine likely to be available in Delhi by mid February gcw

    Nasal COVID vaccine likely to be available in Delhi by mid February

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon