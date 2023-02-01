Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will kick off at 10AM PT (11:30 PM IST) and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe on YouTube, Samsung’s website and social media platforms. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series succeeds the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that was launched by the Korean tech giant last year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching globally today (February 1) at its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Since important information regarding the next Samsung Galaxy S23 models was posted online, enthusiasts have been impatiently awaiting them. At 10AM PT (11:30 PM IST), the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will begin. It will be livestreamed for fans all around the world on YouTube, Samsung's website, and other media channels. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the brand's next flagship smartphone line, and like past iterations, it is anticipated to have three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The business is anticipated to announce the release of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 series of laptops in addition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. You may click the link below to view a webcast of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

The key attraction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the rumoured customised version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with higher clock speed. It is anticipated to feature a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz rather than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's 3.2GHz (Prime core) (SM8550-AB). It is anticipated that the remaining characteristics of this customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would mostly not change from the standard model.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to have a design that is quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. With its triple cameras, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a new 200-megapixel main camera. The phone will probably also come with more sophisticated photographic functions, including moon shot and space zoom. Also anticipated for the Galaxy S23 Ultra are a built-in S Pen and a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W charging capability.

