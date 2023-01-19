Samsung Galaxy S23 series price, specifications leaked ahead of launch: Report

Samsung is gearing up for its next big Unpacked event, set to take place on February 1st. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil three new premium smartphones. In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be the flagship device of the lineup. It is rumoured to feature a new 200MP primary camera sensor.

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The firm has announced that the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones would be unveiled at this occasion. It reportedly contains the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, according to a new rumour, Samsung will raise the price of its Galaxy S23 series smartphones by at least 100 Australian dollars (approximately Rs. 6,000).

According to media reports, the regular Galaxy S23 is expected to cost AUD 1,350 (about Rs. 80,000), and the Galaxy S23+ might cost AUD 1,650 (roughly Rs. 95,000). The top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra might cost AUD 1,950 in the meantime (roughly Rs. 1,11,500). These prices are reportedly more expensive than the Galaxy S22 series smartphones' starting pricing of AUD 1,249 (about Rs. 71,500), AUD 1,549 (roughly Rs. 90,000), and AUD 1,849 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000).

According to reports, these Samsung smartphones run One UI 5.1, an Android 13-based operating system. In contrast to the Galaxy S23's probable 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display, the Galaxy S23+ is anticipated to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display.

Both of their screens are predicted to support HDR10+ and have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset and 8GB RAM are expected to be inside.

According to rumours, they will sport a triple-back camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and OIS as their most distinctive camera feature. There may also be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

These Samsung smartphones should include a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy S23 is said to include a 3,900mAh battery with 25W cable charging and 10W wireless charging capabilities.

