Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 and more to be priced under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart sale 2024

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts September 27, with early access for Flipkart Plus members on September 26. The sale will feature major discounts on tech products like smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23, with potential prices dropping below Rs. 40,000.

    Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 and more to be priced under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart sale 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Flipkart is all set to host its Big Billion Days Sale 2024 on its platform. For all users, the deal will begin on September 27. Members of Flipkart Plus will have early access to the sale on September 26, 24 hours in advance. Interested consumers may anticipate significant savings on a variety of goods, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs, during the sale. Furthermore, the deal will provide appealing reductions on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8. All of the information you want is provided here.

    A number of devices are presently being teased with lower rates via the Flipkart mobile app. The Google Pixel 8, for example, which retails for Rs. 75,999, will be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. Normally retailing for Rs. 89,999, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will also be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. The ultimate costs, though, have not yet been made public.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024? Check details

    Furthermore, it is anticipated that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model, which is typically priced at Rs. 79,999, would be offered for less than Rs. 30,000. It is also expected that the performance-focused Poco X6 Pro 5G would cost less than Rs. 20,000.

    Flipkart has stated that they would be offering discounts on the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more devices. The sale pricing for the other smartphones have not yet been revealed. Apart from the reductions offered by the site, purchasers can also benefit from additional bank offers. Consumers who make purchases with debit and credit cards issued by HDFC Bank will instantly save 10%. Additionally, customers who use Flipkart UPI to make purchases can receive savings of up to Rs. 50.

    Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 Amazon reveals biggest Apple deal of Great Indian Festival 2024 gcw

    iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024? Check details

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan First movie fee OUT: Know how much RRR star got for debut film Cheetah RBA

    Ram Charan First movie fee OUT: Know how much RRR star got for debut film Cheetah

    Square Watermelons to Heligan Pineapple: 10 Most expensive fruits worldwide NTI

    Square Watermelons to Heligan Pineapple: 10 Most expensive fruits worldwide

    Lunar Eclipse 2024: 7 photography tips for smartphones ATG

    Lunar Eclipse 2024: 7 photography tips for smartphones

    Bengaluru IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss vkp

    Bengaluru: IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss

    Rajamouli Expresses Fear About Handling His Dream Project Mahabharata RBA

    What is Rajamouli afraid of? Baahubali director expresses fear about handling THIS- read on

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon