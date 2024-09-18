Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 and more to be priced under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart sale 2024

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts September 27, with early access for Flipkart Plus members on September 26. The sale will feature major discounts on tech products like smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23, with potential prices dropping below Rs. 40,000.

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Billion Days Sale 2024 on its platform. For all users, the deal will begin on September 27. Members of Flipkart Plus will have early access to the sale on September 26, 24 hours in advance. Interested consumers may anticipate significant savings on a variety of goods, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs, during the sale. Furthermore, the deal will provide appealing reductions on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8. All of the information you want is provided here.

A number of devices are presently being teased with lower rates via the Flipkart mobile app. The Google Pixel 8, for example, which retails for Rs. 75,999, will be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. Normally retailing for Rs. 89,999, the Samsung Galaxy S23 will also be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. The ultimate costs, though, have not yet been made public.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model, which is typically priced at Rs. 79,999, would be offered for less than Rs. 30,000. It is also expected that the performance-focused Poco X6 Pro 5G would cost less than Rs. 20,000.

Flipkart has stated that they would be offering discounts on the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more devices. The sale pricing for the other smartphones have not yet been revealed. Apart from the reductions offered by the site, purchasers can also benefit from additional bank offers. Consumers who make purchases with debit and credit cards issued by HDFC Bank will instantly save 10%. Additionally, customers who use Flipkart UPI to make purchases can receive savings of up to Rs. 50.

