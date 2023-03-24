Samsung Galaxy M54 with Exynos 1380 SoC, 6000mAh battery & more; All you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has been unveiled under the radar in the Middle East. The launch comes after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in Indian and global markets.

The Exynos 1380 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage power the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G. Although Samsung hasn't made any mention of virtual RAM compatibility, there is a microSD card slot for additional storage. The One UI 5.1 skin is placed over Android 13 on the Galaxy M54 5G.

On the Galaxy M54 5G, Samsung chose to use a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display. The panel also has Vision Booster to increase brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 32 MP selfie camera is housed in the hole-punch cutout in the screen. The Galaxy M54 5G features a triple camera arrangement on the back, with a 108 MP main sensor and OIS in charge.

The M54 sports three cameras on the back: a 108MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

For comparison, the 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A54 features a hole punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Exynos 1380 CPU, together with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, powers the phone. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W rapid cable charging. It runs One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13.

An 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro device are the other two cameras. The 6,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy M54 5G supports 25W rapid charging, although the adaptor is supplied separately. The Galaxy M54 5G has a variety of connectivity choices, including 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, NavIC, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and more.

Currently, there is just one Silver colour choice available for the Galaxy M54 5G. Although there has been no official confirmation, you may anticipate the Samsung Galaxy M54 India debut to happen soon given that Samsung has introduced every iteration of the phone in India from the M series' launch.

