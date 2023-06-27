Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to launch on July 7; key specs CONFIRMED!

The Galaxy M34 5G is going to be Samsung’s next Galaxy M-series phone in India. Samsung has announced the launch date, and confirmed some key details about the phone. Here’s what we know so far about the Galaxy M34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India launch date is out. Samsung said that the M34, the newest member of the Galaxy M series, will go on sale in India on July 7. According to Samsung, the phone will include a quick display, an optically stabilised camera system, and a battery life of up to two days. The M34's complete design has also been made public.

Given the look of these phones in the past, it is not surprise that the Galaxy M34 5G appears to be based on the newly released Galaxy A34. The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch on the front, while the rear appears to be composed of glossy plastic. According to Samsung, the M34 5G's Super AMOLED display would boast a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the package will be a 6,000mAh battery which is rated for up to 2 days’ worth of use on a single charge.

Samsung is emphasising the Galaxy M34's camera system, which will be led by a 50MP primary sensor concealed under an optically stabilised lens. On the M34, users will have access to nightography, one of the flagship Samsung camera capabilities, as well as fun mode, which comes with 16 distinct built-in lens effects, and monster shot 2.0, which enables users to take up to 4 films and 4 photographs in one shot.

The Galaxy M34 5G sports a compact body and a waterdrop notch up front in terms of design. At the bottom of the phone are the speaker grille, headphone jack, and USB Type-C connector.

Samsung has not yet provided any other information regarding the device, although it is assumed that the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU would power the Galaxy M34 5G. Additionally, at least three RAM and storage configurations for the smartphone are anticipated, one of which might be an 8GB + 128GB combo.

