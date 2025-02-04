Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone may be named THIS | Check details

Samsung is rumored to release a tri-fold phone this year, possibly named the Galaxy G Fold, featuring an in-folding mechanism for enhanced durability. This new device is expected to be showcased alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 later this year, potentially launching in early 2026.

We may now know the possible name of the upcoming Galaxy phone when it is announced, as Samsung has previously stated that it intends to release a tri-fold gadget this year. It should come as no surprise that the company's first tri-fold smartphone will be a part of the Galaxy universe, but new rumors provide us additional information about the upcoming Samsung product, which is probably going to be its flagship model when it releases.

According to reports, Samsung's tri-fold phone will be known as the Galaxy G Fold. While the tri-fold model is a part of a new G series that suggests additional devices are anticipated in the future, it appears the brand is sticking to the Z designation for its foldables. The gadget was included in Samsung's roadmap during last month's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.

Also Read | iPhone gets its first porn app: What is Hot Tub? Is it available in India?

Although there are still many unknowns surrounding the rumored tri-fold gadget, prior rumors have indicated that Samsung intends to use a different unfolding mechanism than the Huawei Mate XT, which debuted in China last year. The Mate XT has three panels that fold outward, making the screens more vulnerable to damage when closed. According to Android Police, Samsung's rumored design is thought to include a "in-folding" mechanism with two inward folds to solve durability concerns and protect the display while closed.

Since Samsung's foldable market appears to have plateaued, at least in terms of appearance, we're interested to see how it intends to approach this in space. Later this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 models will be shown, and during the event, we could get our first close-up look at the tri-fold gadget, which is expected to ship in early 2026.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 to Vivo V40 Pro: Check out Google Pixel 9a alternatives you can consider

It looks like Samsung has major plans for foldable phones this year. After the Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for January 22), which will unveil the Galaxy S25 series, the company will turn its focus on Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This year, the company has two more foldables: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and a triple-fold phone. While there is a lot of variety in 2025, production is still expected to be low.

Latest Videos