    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment?

    Two contenders that have recently caught the eye of consumers are the Redmi 13 5G and the CMF Phone 1. Both smartphones promise exceptional value for money with their impressive specs and features.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    Selecting a low-cost smartphone around Rs 15,000 might be difficult, particularly given the abundance of alternatives on the Indian market. The Redmi 13 5G and the CMF Phone 1 are two competitors, quickly evolving technological market that have lately drawn attention from customers. With their remarkable features and specs, both smartphones provide outstanding value for the money, but which one really stands out?

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: All detail specifications of Redmi 13

    The phone has a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a maximum brightness of 450 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In order to broadcast video at the best quality, it also supports Widevine L1. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU powers the device.

    A 5,030mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities powers the smartphone. Along with the phone, it features a 33W quicker charger. The Redmi 13 5G has a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear for optical capabilities.

    There is a 13MP camera on the front for taking selfies and video chats. The device also has a USB Type-C connector, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and dual 5G SIM capability for connection. There are two storage options available for the Redmi 13 5G smartphone: 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB. The base variant of the smartphone, which has 6GB RAM+128GB, costs Rs 13,999. The 8GB+ 128GB model costs Rs 15,499.

    There are three colour options available for the phone: Orchid Pink, Black Diamond, and Hawaiian Blue. Out of the box, it runs Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. The Redmi 12 5G phone is replaced by this model.

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: All detail specifications of CMF Phone 1

    The smartphone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset powers it. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged 33W quickly and 5W reverse wiredly

    The phone may reach 50% in 20 minutes, according to the firm. It is powered by Android 14 and runs Nothing OS 2.6. The smartphone has an IP52 water and dust protection grade in addition to an under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP front camera for selfies in addition to a back camera combination with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

    There will be four colour possibilities for the CMF Phone 1's removable back covers: blue, orange, light green, and black. There are two storage variants for the phone: 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB. The basic variant of the phone, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, costs Rs 15,999. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant costs Rs 17,999.

    (This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.)

