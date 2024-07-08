Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redmi 13 5G to launch on July 9: Here's what you can expect from this upcoming smartphone

    Redmi 13 5G is the latest upcoming budget device by Xiaomi. Powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, Redmi 13 5G will be launched in India on July 9. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Redmi 13 5G.
     

    The Redmi 13 5G, Xiaomi's next low-cost smartphone, will go on sale on July 9. A few important information have already been released by the corporation ahead of debut. As stated on its own website on Amazon, the Redmi 13 5G will have a "Crystal Glass design," which should offer consumers of low-cost phones a sense of luxury. 

    This will be the Redmi 12 5G smartphone's replacement, which was unveiled in August of last year. Xiaomi is releasing the improved model just ten months later to provide customers a better choice for less than Rs 15,000.

    Redmi has the greatest chance with the Redmi 13 design since it has a gorgeous glass cover on the back panel. The smartphone sports a dual camera arrangement, and the upper left portion of the rear panel houses the ring light. The upcoming device's design is similar to the Redmi 12 5G. But the ring light is a whole new feature.

    Also Read | Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra in India, to compete against Samsung Galaxy Flip6; Check specs, price & more

    The Redmi 13 5G has a large 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. To provide a better experience, it also has a punch-hole notch. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and features a punch-hole notch design.

    Regarding the CPU, it has been verified that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor—which powers the Redmi 12 5G—will power the Redmi 13 5G. The new model, which will launch with Xiaomi's most recent HyperOS, promises an improved user experience; its predecessor ran on MIUI 14.

    With a powerful 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging, the device will have speedy power-ups and long usage periods. The Redmi 13 5G has a main camera with 108 megapixels and a 2-megapixel sensor for optics. Additionally, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 9 to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, fresh leaks hint at new 'Peony' pink colour

    Xiaomi has revealed the Redmi 13 5G's main features, although it has not yet revealed the device's precise cost.  To recall, the Redmi 12 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 10,999. Its successor, the Redmi 13 5G, is also expected to be priced in the same price range because of minor upgrades. 

