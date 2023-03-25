Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30? Will it cost less than Rs 10,000?

    Redmi 12C India launch is set for March 30 alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G. As the name suggests, the 12C is an entry-level phone targeted at first-time smartphone buyers which is to say that it would most likely cost under Rs 10,000.

    Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30 Will it cost less than Rs 10000 here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    The Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 4G will both launch in India on March 30. The 12C, as its name implies, is a budget phone aimed at those purchasing their first smartphone. It is most likely to cost less than Rs 10,000. To give you some context, the Redmi 12C price in China is around Rs 8,000. (CNY 699). The mode coming to India should have similar specs.

    The 12C weighs roughly 192g and includes a textured rear panel that appears to provide a "slip-resistant grip." There are four colour options for the phone overall: gray, blue, mint green, and lavender purple. According to the 12C's exclusive product listing page for India, Xiaomi appears to be launching all four models in the nation. 

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

    The phone has a physical fingerprint scanner embedded into the camera array on the back.

    The 6.71-inch 720p display on the Redmi 12C includes a waterdrop-shaped notch. According to Xiaomi, the display can reach 500nits. The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset inside, along with 128GB of expandable eMMC5.1 storage and up to 6GB of RAM. MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, is in charge. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging powers the device.

    For photography, the 12C boasts a 50MP primary sensor dual camera arrangement on the back and a 5MP selfie camera up front. The Redmi Note 12 4G, which recently made its global debut and gives us a fair picture of what's to come, will join the Redmi 12C, as we mentioned in the introduction.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30; some specifications announced

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models Report gcw

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models: Report

    iQOO Z7x 5G likely to launch in India soon key features leaked gcw

    iQOO Z7x 5G likely to launch in India soon, key features leaked

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame gcw

    iPhone 15 series may have A17 Bionic chipset, iPhone 15 Pro likely to feature titanium frame

    Samsung Galaxy M54 silently introduced with Exynos 1380 SoC 6000mAh battery more All you need to know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy M54 with Exynos 1380 SoC, 6000mAh battery & more; All you need to know

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models Report gcw

    Apple may add camera to the upcoming Apple Watch models: Report

    Sunil Gavaskar gives sensational reaction to MS Dhoni emotional throwback video on CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL return-ayh

    Sunil Gavaskar gives sensational reaction to MS Dhoni's emotional throwback video on CSK's IPL return

    Is Parineeti Chopra about to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks the silence vma

    Parineeti Chopra set to marry Raghav Chadha? AAP leader finally breaks his silence

    PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka amid election season (PHOTOS)

    PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka amid election season (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon