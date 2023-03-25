Redmi 12C to launch in India on March 30? Will it cost less than Rs 10,000?

Redmi 12C India launch is set for March 30 alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G. As the name suggests, the 12C is an entry-level phone targeted at first-time smartphone buyers which is to say that it would most likely cost under Rs 10,000.

The 12C weighs roughly 192g and includes a textured rear panel that appears to provide a "slip-resistant grip." There are four colour options for the phone overall: gray, blue, mint green, and lavender purple. According to the 12C's exclusive product listing page for India, Xiaomi appears to be launching all four models in the nation.

The phone has a physical fingerprint scanner embedded into the camera array on the back.

The 6.71-inch 720p display on the Redmi 12C includes a waterdrop-shaped notch. According to Xiaomi, the display can reach 500nits. The device has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset inside, along with 128GB of expandable eMMC5.1 storage and up to 6GB of RAM. MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, is in charge. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging powers the device.

For photography, the 12C boasts a 50MP primary sensor dual camera arrangement on the back and a 5MP selfie camera up front. The Redmi Note 12 4G, which recently made its global debut and gives us a fair picture of what's to come, will join the Redmi 12C, as we mentioned in the introduction.

