    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26, Here's what we know so far

    The Realme Pad will be available in a green colour with checkered designs. A Black colour version is also possible. The Realme stylus is also seen in a White finish in the official image. The tablet will include a single camera sensor on the back and a power button on the top edge.

    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    The Realme Pad X, the company's latest Android tablet, has been formally revealed. The tablet will first be released in China, with a global release following later. We might also anticipate it to be released later in India, where the business currently sells the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini. The launch ceremony in China will be held on May 26 at 2 pm local time. The business also revealed the device's official renderings, which resemble the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

    Meanwhile, Realme's CMO confirmed (via GSMArena) that the Realme Pad X would be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which is also found in the Xiaomi Pad 5. The next Realme Pad, on the other hand, would include 5G connection, something the Xiaomi Pad 5 does not have in India. Quad-speaker chambers and volume rockers are also hinted at in the official photographs. The tablet is said to include a 120Hz display and a huge battery.

    The Realme Pad X may cost less than Rs 30,000, putting it in direct competition with Xiaomi and Huawei. The Realme Pad begins at Rs 13,999 and goes up to Rs 17,999 in India. The Realme Pad Mini is priced between Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has a starting price of Rs 26,999 and a maximum price of Rs 28,999. If the Realme Pad X goes on sale in India, it would compete with Samsung, which offers a number of popular Android tablets in the nation.

