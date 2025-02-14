Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED!

The Realme P3x 5G is launching in India on February 18th at 12 PM IST alongside the Realme P3 Pro. The P3x 5G will be available in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink, with the latter two featuring vegan leather finishes.

Realme P3x 5G India launch date has been finally revealed by the company. Additionally, it verified the forthcoming P3 series smartphone's design, color possibilities, and availability information. It will accompany the Realme P3 Pro, which will likewise be released in the nation the following week. It has been hinted that the Pro model would include a glow-in-the-dark back panel. The P3 Pro will have GT Boost gaming technology and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Realme P3x 5G: Date and time of launch

According to a corporate X post, the Realme P3x 5G will debut in India on February 18 at 12 p.m. IST. It has been revealed that the Realme P3 Pro will be released in the nation on the same day. Like the Pro model, the Realme P3x 5G will be sold on Flipkart and the Realme India online shop.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH)

Realme P3x 5G: Expected specifications and colours

The P3x 5G will be available in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink color choices, according to Realme's confirmation. The blue and pink models are said to have vegan leather finishes, while the silver model is suggested to have a "Stellar Icefield Design" that uses micron-level etching to create a textured rear panel that reflects light.

Also Read | Google I/O 2025 date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect from the event

The Realme P3x 5G's 7.94mm thickness was also verified by the business. The handset's front panel features a comparatively larger chin, narrow bezels, and a central hole-punch slot. In the upper left corner of the panel, there are two back camera units positioned vertically. Alongside the Realme P3 Pro, the Realme P3x 5G will be released. It has been revealed that the Pro model will include a quad-curved display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, an Aerospace-grade VC cooling system, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

It is said to have a 7.99mm thin profile and is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown shades.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a: Official case, colours, expected specifications, battery LEAKED ahead of launch

Latest Videos