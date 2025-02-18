Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

The Realme P3 series, including the P3, P3 Pro, and P3x, launches today in India. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, with the phones available on Flipkart and Realme.com. The P3 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 80W fast charging, and a unique nebula design.

Realme is all set to unveil its next-gen P3 series in India today. The business has stated that it would be adding another character to the series this year. It will introduce the P3x, a more subdued version of the Pro, in addition to the P3 and P3 Pro. Through the Flipkart website, Realme has verified a few specifications and functionalities prior to the launch. Let's examine the launch event specifics before delving into the features.

Realme P3 series launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE?

Today, the Realme P3 series will make its debut in India. The official Realme India YouTube page will broadcast the event live. For updates, interested individuals may also follow it on social media. At 12 PM today, the event will get underway. Additionally, the business has stated that the phones would be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com following the launch.

Realme P3 series launch today: What can you expect?

Three smartphones—the Realme P3, P3 Pro, and P3x—will be released as part of the Realme P3 series. The business has revealed several important specifications for the other two phones, but it is not revealing the P3 model.

Compared to its predecessor, the P2 Pro, the Realme P3 Pro is expected to have a more modern design that resembles the Realme 14 Pro. Color-changing technology is introduced, along with a "Glow-in-the-dark" version that draws inspiration from a nebula design. Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple are the three colors that the phone will be available in.

It has a thin 7.99mm profile and a circular camera island with two lenses and a ring light. The P3 Pro is a good option for mid-range customers because it will include a quad-curve display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. A 6,000mAh battery that charges quickly at 80W powers the gadget for a whole day.

Realme P3 series launch today: Expected price

It is projected that the series would start at Rs 15,000 in pricing. This implies that the P3 vanilla version may cost Rs 15,000 in the market. The P3x 5G may cost less than Rs 20,000, while the Pro model may cost less than Rs 25,000.

