Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

The Realme P3 series, including the P3, P3 Pro, and P3x, launches today in India. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, with the phones available on Flipkart and Realme.com. The P3 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 80W fast charging, and a unique nebula design.

Realme P3 series to launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

Realme is all set to unveil its next-gen P3 series in India today. The business has stated that it would be adding another character to the series this year. It will introduce the P3x, a more subdued version of the Pro, in addition to the P3 and P3 Pro. Through the Flipkart website, Realme has verified a few specifications and functionalities prior to the launch. Let's examine the launch event specifics before delving into the features.

Realme P3 series launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE?

Today, the Realme P3 series will make its debut in India. The official Realme India YouTube page will broadcast the event live. For updates, interested individuals may also follow it on social media. At 12 PM today, the event will get underway. Additionally, the business has stated that the phones would be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com following the launch.

Also Read | Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED!

Realme P3 series launch today: What can you expect?

Three smartphones—the Realme P3, P3 Pro, and P3x—will be released as part of the Realme P3 series. The business has revealed several important specifications for the other two phones, but it is not revealing the P3 model.

Compared to its predecessor, the P2 Pro, the Realme P3 Pro is expected to have a more modern design that resembles the Realme 14 Pro. Color-changing technology is introduced, along with a "Glow-in-the-dark" version that draws inspiration from a nebula design. Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple are the three colors that the phone will be available in.

Also Read | Realme P3 Pro to feature a unique glow-in-the-dark look; first video out | WATCH

It has a thin 7.99mm profile and a circular camera island with two lenses and a ring light. The P3 Pro is a good option for mid-range customers because it will include a quad-curve display and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. A 6,000mAh battery that charges quickly at 80W powers the gadget for a whole day.

Realme P3 series launch today: Expected price

It is projected that the series would start at Rs 15,000 in pricing. This implies that the P3 vanilla version may cost Rs 15,000 in the market. The P3x 5G may cost less than Rs 20,000, while the Pro model may cost less than Rs 25,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know gcw

iPhone SE 4 to release on February 19? From expected price to features; here's what we know

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! gcw

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED gcw

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

Apple iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro renders leak this is how they might look gcw

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Recent Stories

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on NTI

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon