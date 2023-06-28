Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Narzo 60 series to launch on July 6, design revealed; Check out details

    Realme has been teasing the launch of a new Narzo series in India. The new smartphone series is speculated to be the Realme Narzo 60 5G series. The Narzo 60 series will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon in India.
     

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Realme has scheduled the unveiling of the Narzo 60 series for July 6 (Thursday next week). The event will go live at noon local time. The business also provided fans with a sneak preview of the new series' design. And it's a design we've previously seen; other than the "NARZO" print on the rear, the upcoming smartphone resembles the Realme 11 Pro/11 Pro+ quite a bit.  The company will launch two phones: the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro. 

    These are probably going to be fairly comparable to the Realme 11 Pro pair. We can see "100MP" inscribed on the rear of the Realme 11 Pro when we look attentively; this represents the resolution of the device. There is no confirmation as to whether the image above shows the standard Narzo 60 or the 60 Pro, although the Pro+ variant includes a 200MP primary camera that is 8MP ultra-wide.

    The Realme Narzo 60 5G is a vivid Orange smartphone that the business has dubbed "Martian Horizon" since it was influenced by the Martian scenery. The teaser page for the phone on Amazon repeats the same message. Additionally, the phone seems to feature a vegan leather finish. On the right side of the phone are the volume rocker and buttons. 

    Overall, the Realme Narzo 60 5G has a luxury aesthetic and stands out from the company's previous models. A curved display will also be included, as the Amazon teaser indicates. The Realme Narzo 60 will have a curved display with a 61-degree curvature, according to its teaser page on Amazon.  Additionally, the smartphone will include a punch-hole display with the camera in the top-center position. 

    Additionally, Realme has hinted that the largest storage option will support 250,000 images. This suggests that the Realme Narzo 60 5G will have storage capacity of up to 1 TB. 

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
