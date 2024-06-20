Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs

    Realme GT 6 is launching globally today, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and advanced camera capabilities. Watch the livestream at 1:30 PM IST on Realme's YouTube channel.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    The much-anticipated Realme GT 6 is set to launch globally today, adding to the Realme GT series after the GT 6T's recent release in India and other countries. The GT 6 is billed as a flagship phone and shares a similar design with the 6T. Realme has revealed that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which powers the Moto Edge 50 Ultra and Poco F6, will power the GT 6. Although the official pricing is yet unknown, insiders predict it will cost less than Rs 40,000 in India.

    Realme GT 6: When and where to watch event LIVE?

    Realme GT 6 alongside the the Realme Buds Air6 Pro will be launched on June 20, 2024, at 1:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. 

    Realme GT 6: Here's what you can expect

    The Realme GT 6 has the best setup the company has ever provided, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera sensor at its core. This cutting-edge camera system, driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, is intended to rival professional-grade cameras in its ability to take gorgeous, high-resolution pictures in every lighting scenario. The large f/1.69 aperture and 1/1.4" sensor size enable a noticeably increased light intake, improving image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

    With its flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and Sony LYT-808 sensor, the Realme GT 6 offers unmatched photographic performance. This revolutionary smartphone is an all-around AI-powered flagship killer in addition to offering cutting-edge AI functions.

    The Realme GT 6's ability to record videos in 4K Dolby Vision, which lets users take remarkably clear, high-quality recordings, is one of its best features. When used in conjunction with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the camera yields photos that are brighter, clearer, and less noisy, revealing more details in dimly lit locations. With an equivalent focal length of 47mm, the 50MP telephoto lens produces exceptional image quality for both landscape and portrait shooting.

    The Realme GT 6 aims to set new benchmarks in mobile photography and AI integration, promising an exceptional user experience. 

