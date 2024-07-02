Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme 13 Pro 5G series with professional AI camera to launch in India soon; Check details

    The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon, the company said in a press release. An exact timeline for the launch is yet to be revealed. A live microsite of the lineup is live on Flipkart, confirming the availability of the upcoming handsets.

    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    In India, the Realme 13 Pro 5G series will shortly be revealed. The lineup's national debut has been verified by the corporation. Additionally, it has hinted at one of the next phones' designs. Realme hasn't yet disclosed any important details about the series' characteristics or declared a debut date, though. The Realme 12 Pro lineup, which debuted in India in January of this year, is anticipated to be succeeded by this series.

    India will soon see the official introduction of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series, the business said in a press statement. A precise launch schedule has not yet been disclosed. The availability of the next phones is confirmed by a live lineup webpage that is available on Flipkart.

    The business also declared that on July 4, it would host a media preview event for AI imaging in Bangkok. Information on AI imaging will be made public, along with specifics about certification and testing. During the occasion, Realme will also declare a new partnership with TÜV Rheinland. The future Realme 13 Pro 5G series smartphones are probably going to be affected by these developments.

    Realme has not revealed which phones will be included in the upcoming lineup. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G models will be replaced by the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G models in the next series.

    A banner on the company's microsite has leaked the design of one of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones. It features a large circular camera module in the silhouette of the rear panel, with the word "hyperimage" embossed on the camera island, which is seen in a golden shade. The power button and volume rockers are placed along the ridges on the right edge of the phone. The Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones are marketed as the company's "first professional AI camera" phone, but no information about the camera has been disclosed.

    The Realme 13 Pro 5G is anticipated to be on sale with four RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB, according to an earlier leak. The phone may be available in sky green, monet purple, and monet gold hues, the report continued. Only the 12GB RAM models may get the final colorway. In the upcoming days, further information regarding the Realme 13 Pro series should become available.

