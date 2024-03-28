Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

    Realme is launching the Realme 12X in India on April 2. The smartphone will be placed in the entry-level segment and can be expected to be priced under Rs 12,000. It will be live-streamed on the company's official website and across Realme's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Realme is scheduled to launch another smartphone in India. The company is hosting an event on April 2 to launch the Realme 12X smartphone. The mid-range Realme 12 series and the Realme 12 Pro series were released before the Realme 12X. The sub-Rs 15,000 market will be served by the Realme 12X. Realme also introduced the Narzo 70 Pro 5G two weeks ago; it is priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 range. After only three months of the year, the corporation offers products in nearly every well-liked budget range.

    According to the invitations the company sent out to the media, the Realme 12X 5G will be introduced at the upcoming launch on April 2 through a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the company's official website and across Realme's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

    Many of the information regarding the Realme 12X 5G that have appeared prior to the official announcement have been verified by Realme itself. The phone will, according to confirmed reports, have a 5,000 mAh battery and enable 45W SuperVOOC charging, which would let it to charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, making it the quickest choice for charging in its price category. The phone will also be able to charge in reverse.

    Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more

    Realme has also said that the Realme 12X 5G would have the "brightest 120 Hz display" in its category, the "fastest 6nm 5G chipset," and dual speaker capability, distinguishing it from other smartphones in its sector. It will also have superior VC cooling technology, a first in the entry-level market, as well as features like the Dynamic button and Air Gestures, which were originally debuted on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

    Given that Realme classifies the phone as entry-level, and based on the pricing strategy of its prior models, such as the Realme 11X 5G, which was introduced at Rs 12,999, the Realme 12X 5G is expected to be similarly priced.

    Also Read | Apple releases iOS 17.4.1: Here's why you should update your iPhone immediately

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date CONFIRMED! Check out expected specs, price & more

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery gcw

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here gcw

    You can now design Nothing's special edition smartphone; Check out all details here

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy gcw

    5 reasons why newly launched Vivo T3 5G is a must buy

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8a likely to launch soon with faster processor, better display: Report

    Recent Stories

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH) AJR

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here RKK

    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon