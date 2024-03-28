Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

Realme is launching the Realme 12X in India on April 2. The smartphone will be placed in the entry-level segment and can be expected to be priced under Rs 12,000. It will be live-streamed on the company's official website and across Realme's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Realme is scheduled to launch another smartphone in India. The company is hosting an event on April 2 to launch the Realme 12X smartphone. The mid-range Realme 12 series and the Realme 12 Pro series were released before the Realme 12X. The sub-Rs 15,000 market will be served by the Realme 12X. Realme also introduced the Narzo 70 Pro 5G two weeks ago; it is priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 range. After only three months of the year, the corporation offers products in nearly every well-liked budget range.

According to the invitations the company sent out to the media, the Realme 12X 5G will be introduced at the upcoming launch on April 2 through a virtual event that will be live-streamed on the company's official website and across Realme's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Many of the information regarding the Realme 12X 5G that have appeared prior to the official announcement have been verified by Realme itself. The phone will, according to confirmed reports, have a 5,000 mAh battery and enable 45W SuperVOOC charging, which would let it to charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, making it the quickest choice for charging in its price category. The phone will also be able to charge in reverse.

Realme has also said that the Realme 12X 5G would have the "brightest 120 Hz display" in its category, the "fastest 6nm 5G chipset," and dual speaker capability, distinguishing it from other smartphones in its sector. It will also have superior VC cooling technology, a first in the entry-level market, as well as features like the Dynamic button and Air Gestures, which were originally debuted on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Given that Realme classifies the phone as entry-level, and based on the pricing strategy of its prior models, such as the Realme 11X 5G, which was introduced at Rs 12,999, the Realme 12X 5G is expected to be similarly priced.

