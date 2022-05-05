Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

    The Poco M4 5G has a large 5,000mAh battery and weighs 200 grammes, which is around five grammes more than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As previously stated, the Poco M4 5G has an IP52 classification for dust and water protection.

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India Know price colours and specs gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Poco's latest 5G-enabled smartphone, the Poco M4 5G, is now available in India. It is now one of the most cheap 5G phones in the country, and users may purchase it through Poco outlets and Flipkart.

    Colours: Customers may pick between two storage versions and the phone's signature Poco Yellow colour, in addition to two mode hues.

    Features: The Poco M4 5G has a similar design as the Poco M4 Pro 4G, with flat and rounded corners. It has a big 5,000mAh battery as well as twin back cameras.

    Poco's 5G-enabled Poco M4 features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The single 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front panel. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is developed for low-cost 5G smartphones and is used in a number of important products. The same chipset can be found in the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

    The back camera arrangement on the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Unfortunately, there isn't an ultra-wide-angle camera on the rear. The Poco M4 5G has a large 5,000mAh battery and weighs 200 grammes, which is around five grammes more than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As previously stated, the Poco M4 5G has an IP52 classification for dust and water protection.

    Price: Customers may select from two storage options: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM And 128GB storage for Rs 14,999. Furthermore, SBI cardholders may get an extra Rs 2,000 immediate discount, effectively lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 1 features leaked ahead of launch likely to have 4500mAh battery 32 MP front camera gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G Vivo T1 44W launched Know their specs price and colours gcw

    Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw

    Meta planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024: Report

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system gcw

    Apple Watch 8 likely to feature body temperature monitoring system

    Moto G52 goes on sale today All you need to know about it gcw

    Moto G52 goes on sale today; All you need to know about it

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan riots CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah to order probe 7 states

    'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket - adt

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS controversy: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai Chhichhore' goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai' goes viral (Watch)

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: History keeps us going - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid defeating Manchester City to enter final-ayh

    UCL: "History keeps us going" - Ancelotti on Madrid defeating City to enter final

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon