Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

Poco's latest 5G-enabled smartphone, the Poco M4 5G, is now available in India. It is now one of the most cheap 5G phones in the country, and users may purchase it through Poco outlets and Flipkart.

Colours: Customers may pick between two storage versions and the phone's signature Poco Yellow colour, in addition to two mode hues.

Features: The Poco M4 5G has a similar design as the Poco M4 Pro 4G, with flat and rounded corners. It has a big 5,000mAh battery as well as twin back cameras.

Poco's 5G-enabled Poco M4 features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The single 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front panel. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is developed for low-cost 5G smartphones and is used in a number of important products. The same chipset can be found in the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

The back camera arrangement on the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Unfortunately, there isn't an ultra-wide-angle camera on the rear. The Poco M4 5G has a large 5,000mAh battery and weighs 200 grammes, which is around five grammes more than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As previously stated, the Poco M4 5G has an IP52 classification for dust and water protection.

Price: Customers may select from two storage options: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM And 128GB storage for Rs 14,999. Furthermore, SBI cardholders may get an extra Rs 2,000 immediate discount, effectively lowering the price of the smartphone to Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

