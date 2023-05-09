Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE and what to expect

Poco F5 series launch: Poco is set to launch its F5 series of smartphones today. The series will include two models - Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro, which will be unveiled globally. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM. Here is how you can watch launch event live and know what you can expect from the upcoming series.

Although the business has previously published certain details about the Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5. The two smartphones have been officially listed, with camera modules, batteries, CPUs, and display specifications.

Expected specifications of Poco F5 and Poco F5 Pro

In India, the Poco F5 will be available in Snowstorm White and Carbon Black. The smartphone will include a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 CPU and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It contains three cameras: a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

For video chats and selfies, the gadget boasts a 16MP front-facing camera. The Poco F5 boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone will run Android 13 with MIUI 14 and have features including NFC, an IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Poco F5 Pro will include a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, as well as a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. Under the screen, there is a fingerprint scanner, and the top is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

A 64MP main camera with OIS+EIS capability, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera will also be included in the gadget. A 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,160mAh battery with 67W wired and 30W wireless charging will also be included.

Expected price of Poco F5 series

The Poco F5 is anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000 in India. However, because this is merely conjecture, we advise our readers to hold out until the company makes an official statement. Additionally, two storage choices should be available when The Poco F5 5G launches. The base model will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, Poco F5 Pro might not arrive in India. The smartphone will be available in Europe.

